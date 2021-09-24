 2021 NRCC Schedule of Events - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

2021 NRCC Schedule of Events

The 2021 NRCC is a safe bet

Q&A with NRCC's Suzanne Stansbury

2021 NRCC Exhibitor Listing and Floor Plan
calendar, clock, schedule

Industry Events

2021 NRCC Schedule of Events

Oct. 4-6, 2021 | Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Advertisement
 

Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

2:00 – 5:00 p.m. | Registration

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

3:30 – 6:00 p.m. | Virtual Wash Tour

Moderator: Tom Hoffman Jr.

Join Tom Hoffman Jr. as we expand our horizons for a “virtual” tour of four of the most innovative and forward-thinking washes we could find from the comfort of the Atlantic City Convention Center. This standing-room-only seminar of washes is a must-see.

Sites include:

  • Valet Auto Wash, General Manager Ray Cerwinski (Oxford Valley, Pennsylvania)
  • Cool Wave Car Wash, owner Bobby Willis (Virginia)
  • Hoffman Car Wash, owner Tom Hoffman Jr. (Latham, New York)
  • Autorific Car Wash, owner Dale Reynolds (North Carolina)

Hosted by New York State Car Wash Association

Advertisement

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

7:30 – 8:45 a.m. | Early Bird Breakfast

Moderator: Patrick Mosesso

This show-favorite is a candid, unscripted panel discussion with seasoned operators who will answer any and all questions relating to carwashing in an informal panel discussion. You will be able to ask and text questions at the event as well as provide them prior to the event at [email protected]

Panelists include:

  • Paul Vallario, Westbury Personal Touch (Long Island, New York)
  • Steve Sause, Cloud 10 Car Wash (Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida)
  • Tom Halford, Shammy Shine Car Washes (New Jersey, Pennsylvania)
  • Tom Morris, Chesapeake Carwash (Maryland)
  • Chris Ouimet, Fitzy’s Car Wash (Grafton, Massachusetts)

Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m.; program starts at 7:45 a.m. 

Advertisement

Hosted by New England Carwash Association 

9:00 – 9:45 a.m. | Breakout Session

Big Ass Fan Founder Carey Smith on “How Embracing a ‘Fail Fast’ Approach Can Help You Succeed”

Interviewer: Dino Nicoletta, Asbury Circle Car Wash, Quick Lube & Detail Center (Neptune, New Jersey)

Every year, American entrepreneurs start more than half a million companies, but only 200 ever reach $100 million in revenue. Carey Smith, the founder of Big Ass Fans, knows firsthand what it takes to change promising to prosperous. In fact, it was failure that led him to start Big Ass Fans. He used the valuable lesson that you can usually tell within a short time if an idea’s going to work. If it doesn’t, make the conscious decision to fail fast. In this seminar, Smith will share his contrarian business practices and discuss how he tells his employees, “If you’re not making mistakes, you’re not working.” That’s because growth comes only from taking risks.

Advertisement

Hosted by Car Wash Operators of New Jersey

10:00 – 10:45 a.m. | Breakout Session

How to Turn a Difficult Customer into a Customer for Life

Introduction: Bob Rossini, Torrington Car Wash/Unitec (Torrington, Connecticut)

Presenter: David Melhorn, Kleen Mist Carwash (Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania) 

Customers who challenge you are the keys to your success, not opponents to defeat. Presenter David Melhorn, a multi-model, third generation carwasher, will show you how to change your perspective, address customers’ concerns and build a strong foundation for your carwash. 

Advertisement

Hosted by Connecticut Carwash Association

11:00 – 11:45 a.m. | 2021 NRCC Keynote Speaker 

Introduction: Dave DuGoff and Mike Ashley, 2021 hosts

Keynote speaker: Gov. Chris Christie

Christie, a politician, political commentator, lobbyist and former federal prosecutor, who served as the 55th governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, has gained national prominence as a moderate voice in the Republican Party. He sought the party’s nomination for President in 2016.

He is noted as a uniting figure capable of transcending partisanship in times of crisis and was praised for his leadership after Superstorm Sandy. His keynote will be candid, colorful and a must-see.

Advertisement

A graduate of the University of Delaware, Christie received his Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall University in 1987.

Sponsors: Micrologic and innovateIt

Hosted by Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. | Awards Luncheon

Awards and then lunch

1:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Exhibits 

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Welcome Reception 

Join us on the lower level of the Atlantic City Convention Center. Open to all attendees, no matter your level of registration. Enjoy “Jersey” snacks, beer and wine. Cash bar.

Sponsored by Innovative Control Systems

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

8:00 – 9:30 a.m. | Breakout Session/Breakfast

Industry Titans Talk Consolidation, Transformation and a Bright Future 

Moderator: John Shalbey Jr.

Panelists: 

  • Bill Martin, Metro Express Car Wash and Amplify Car Wash Advisors
  • Bill Gorra, Simoniz USA
  • Tom Hoffman Jr., Hoffman Development Corp/innovateIt
  • Eric Wulf, International Carwash Association

Hosted by New England Carwash Association

Advertisement

9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Exhibits 

This information is accurate as of 8/22/21. Please check www.nrccshow.com for updated information.

Advertisement
