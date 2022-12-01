Sponsored by: Each year, the editors of this publication compile and publish a list of the leading conveyorized carwash operators, ranked by number of conveyor locations. Below, you will find the 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List and some insights into the trends and market shifts that are impacting the industry’s leading chains.

Continuing what we’ve seen in recent years, many of the chains on the list grew their numbers this year using a mix of acquisitions and de novo development. We strive to make every attempt possible to validate the list’s information, such as receiving direct confirmation from the large majority of companies featured on the list. These companies provide year-end projections — often months ahead of the new year — which may or may not match actuals due to unforeseen circumstances. Although multiple attempts are made to contact every one of the 50 chains featured on this list, some do not respond. For those listings, we rely on published information. If your company is not on the list and meets the minimum requirement, please contact us for next year’s list at [email protected].

While this year’s list continues to feature many of the familiar brands the carwash industry has known for decades, surging up the list are operators and platforms that have only been in the market for five years or fewer. These newer chains are growing at a pace never seen before in the professional carwashing market. Our publication has tracked and reported on the consistent flow of expansion and acquisition news in this market. According to industry experts, M&A activity seems to be slowing as more investors are turning their attention to new development. We start the 2022 list with a new addition to the top five. Mister Car Wash remains at the top of the list. Next is Take 5 Car Wash, formerly Driven Brands Car Wash North America. Third again on this year’s list is ZIPS Car Wash. In this year’s fourth position is the EWC/Club: Wildcat Car Wash Platform — its first appearance in the top five. Rounding out the top five is California-based Quick Quack Car Wash, which has also been a mainstay in the top five for several years, along with Mister Car Wash, Take 5 Car Wash and ZIPS Car Wash.

