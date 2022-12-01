 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List
Conveyors and Tunnels

2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List

A snapshot of the leading tunnel brands and operators in the U.S.
Sponsored by:

Each year, the editors of this publication compile and publish a list of the leading conveyorized carwash operators, ranked by number of conveyor locations. Below, you will find the 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List and some insights into the trends and market shifts that are impacting the industry’s leading chains. 

Click Here to Read More
Continuing what we’ve seen in recent years, many of the chains on the list grew their numbers this year using a mix of acquisitions and de novo development.

We strive to make every attempt possible to validate the list’s information, such as receiving direct confirmation from the large majority of companies featured on the list. These companies provide year-end projections — often months ahead of the new year — which may or may not match actuals due to unforeseen circumstances. 

Although multiple attempts are made to contact every one of the 50 chains featured on this list, some do not respond. For those listings, we rely on published information. If your company is not on the list and meets the minimum requirement, please contact us for next year’s list at [email protected]

While this year’s list continues to feature many of the familiar brands the carwash industry has known for decades, surging up the list are operators and platforms that have only been in the market for five years or fewer. These newer chains are growing at a pace never seen before in the professional carwashing market.

Our publication has tracked and reported on the consistent flow of expansion and acquisition news in this market. According to industry experts, M&A activity seems to be slowing as more investors are turning their attention to new development.

We start the 2022 list with a new addition to the top five. Mister Car Wash remains at the top of the list. Next is Take 5 Car Wash, formerly Driven Brands Car Wash North America. Third again on this year’s list is ZIPS Car Wash. In this year’s fourth position is the EWC/Club: Wildcat Car Wash Platform — its first appearance in the top five. Rounding out the top five is California-based Quick Quack Car Wash, which has also been a mainstay in the top five for several years, along with Mister Car Wash, Take 5 Car Wash and ZIPS Car Wash.

We hope you enjoy tracking our publication’s annual list as much as we like researching as well as compiling it. Welcome again to the official 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List.  

1. Mister Car Wash

Tucson, AZ
www.mistercarwash.com
425 locations 

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more, visit https://mistercarwash.com.

2. Take 5 Car Wash®

Charlotte, NC
www.take5carwash.com
369 locations 

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Take 5 Car Wash® is the largest express car wash operator in the U.S. Take 5 Car Wash was established in 2020 on the foundation of delivering a fast, friendly and convenient car wash experience with a customer- and people-first culture. Currently operating under regional marquee brands, Take 5 Car Wash drives performance through national procurement, marketing and training programs. Take 5 Car Wash is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, and Driven Brands Car Wash, the largest car wash operator in the world with more than 1,000 locations in 14 countries. For more information, visit https://www.take5carwash.com.

3. ZIPS Car Wash

Dallas, TX
www.zipscarwash.com
277 locations

ZIPS is the fastest growing privately held express car wash chain in the United States that now operates three unique car wash brands that encompasses a portfolio of 277 car wash locations across the country. In the last year, ZIPS has acquired and continues to operate mega wash locations through the Rocket Express Car Wash brand and an industry-leading operation in Chicago, Jet Brite Express Car Wash. ZIPS marked its first foray into collegiate sports sponsorships in 2022 with a multi-year agreement with LEARFIELD to be the exclusive car wash sponsor for 11 universities. This year, ZIPS has closed on the acquisition of 61 locations and has launched the ZIPSme Portal, an industry-first, benefit-driven platform for ZIPS Unlimited members. ZIPS, at its very core, strives to put people first and will continue to prioritize meaningful ways for its team members and loyal customers to make a difference in their local community.  

4. EWC/Club: Wildcat Car Wash Platform

Columbia, MO
www.clubcarwash.com | www.expresswashconcepts.com
205 locations

The Wildcat Car Wash Platform is comprised of Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts (EWC) and currently operates across 13 states under the following brands: Bee Clean Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Club Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Moo Moo Express Car Wash. 

5. Quick Quack Car Wash

Roseville, CA
www.DontDriveDirty.com 
192 locations

Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for unlimited carwash memberships, amazing team members and customers who “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™

RankOrganization NameCityStateWebsiteNo. of
locations
6Tidal Wave Auto SpaThomastonGAwww.tidalwaveautospa.com156
7Spotless BrandsOakbrook TerraceILwww.spotlessbrands.com153
8Tommy’s Express Car WashHollandMIwww.tommys-express.com150
9GO Car WashDenverCOwww.gocarwash.com127
10Mammoth HoldingsAtlantaGAwww.mammothholdings.com115
11Magnolia Wash Holdings
WhiteWater Express Car Wash		Charlotte
Houston		NC
TX		www.magnoliawashholdings.com
www.whitewatercw.com		100
100
12Autobell Car WashCharlotteNCwww.autobell.com87
13Super Star Car WashPhoenixAZwww.superstarcarwashaz.com72
14LUV Car Wash
True Blue Car Wash		Gilbert
Tempe		AZ
AZ		www.luvcarwash.com
www.truebluecw.com		71
71
15ModWashChattanoogaTNwww.modwash.com69
16Splash Car WashGreenwichCTwww.splashcarwashes.com55
17Golden Nozzle Car WashWorcesterMAwww.goldennozzlecarwash.com53
18Wash Depot Holdings Inc.Fort LauderdaleFLwww.cleancarfeeling.com46
19Crew CarwashIndianapolisINwww.crewcarwash.com45
20WetGo PROPittsburghPAwww.getgocafe.com/wetgo41
21Raceway Express Car Wash
Sam’s Xpress Car Wash		Phoenix
Matthews		AZ
NC		www.racewaycarwash.com
wwww.samsxpresscarwash.com		39
39
22BlueWave ExpressSan RafaelCAwww.bluewaveexpress.com37
23Mike’s Carwash
Terrible Herbst		Cincinnati
Las Vegas		OH
NV		www.mikescarwash.com
wwww.terribles.com		35
35
24Wash N RollNashvilleTNwww.mywashnroll.com34
25Delta Sonic
Surf Thru Express Car Wash		Buffalo
Bakersfield		NY
CA		www.deltasoniccarwash.com
wwww.surfthruexpress.com		32
32
26Jax Kar Wash
Rich’s Car Wash		Southfield
Mobile		MI
AL		www.jaxkarwash.com
www.richscarwash.com		31
31
27Champion Xpress CarwashLubbockTXwww.champxpress.com30
28Brown Bear Car Wash
The Wash Tub
Waterway Carwash		Seattle
San Antonio
St. Louis		WA
TX
MO		www.brownbear.com
www.washtub.com
www.waterway.com		28
28
28
29El Car WashMiamiFLwww.elcarwash.com25
30Russell Speeder’s Car Wash
Soapy Joe’s Car Wash		Norwalk
Santee		CT
CA		www.russellspeeders.com
www.soapyjoescarwash.com		24
24
31Fuller’s Carwash
Hoffman Car Wash
Watershed Car Wash		Hinsdale
Albany
San Antonio		IL
NY
TX		www.fullerscarwash.com
www.hoffmancarwash.com
www.watershedcarwash.com		23
23
23
32Fast5xpress
Zax Auto Wash		Newport Beach
Wixom		CA
MI		www.fast5xpress.com
www.zaxautowash.com		22
22
33Carnation Auto Spa
Ultra Clean Express		Dallas
Denver		TX
CO		www.carnationautospa.com
www.ultracleanexpress.com		21
21
34ScrubaDub Auto Wash CentersNatickMAwww.scrubadub.com20
35Wash Masters Car WashIrvingTXwww.washmasters.com19
36Kaady Car Wash
Washman Car Wash		Portland
Portland		OR
OR		www.kaady.com
www.washmanusa.com		18
18

