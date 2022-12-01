Sponsored by:
Each year, the editors of this publication compile and publish a list of the leading conveyorized carwash operators, ranked by number of conveyor locations. Below, you will find the 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List and some insights into the trends and market shifts that are impacting the industry’s leading chains.
Continuing what we’ve seen in recent years, many of the chains on the list grew their numbers this year using a mix of acquisitions and de novo development.
We strive to make every attempt possible to validate the list’s information, such as receiving direct confirmation from the large majority of companies featured on the list. These companies provide year-end projections — often months ahead of the new year — which may or may not match actuals due to unforeseen circumstances.
Although multiple attempts are made to contact every one of the 50 chains featured on this list, some do not respond. For those listings, we rely on published information. If your company is not on the list and meets the minimum requirement, please contact us for next year’s list at [email protected].
While this year’s list continues to feature many of the familiar brands the carwash industry has known for decades, surging up the list are operators and platforms that have only been in the market for five years or fewer. These newer chains are growing at a pace never seen before in the professional carwashing market.
Our publication has tracked and reported on the consistent flow of expansion and acquisition news in this market. According to industry experts, M&A activity seems to be slowing as more investors are turning their attention to new development.
We start the 2022 list with a new addition to the top five. Mister Car Wash remains at the top of the list. Next is Take 5 Car Wash, formerly Driven Brands Car Wash North America. Third again on this year’s list is ZIPS Car Wash. In this year’s fourth position is the EWC/Club: Wildcat Car Wash Platform — its first appearance in the top five. Rounding out the top five is California-based Quick Quack Car Wash, which has also been a mainstay in the top five for several years, along with Mister Car Wash, Take 5 Car Wash and ZIPS Car Wash.
We hope you enjoy tracking our publication’s annual list as much as we like researching as well as compiling it. Welcome again to the official 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List.
1. Mister Car Wash
Tucson, AZ
www.mistercarwash.com
425 locations
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more, visit https://mistercarwash.com.
2. Take 5 Car Wash®
Charlotte, NC
www.take5carwash.com
369 locations
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Take 5 Car Wash® is the largest express car wash operator in the U.S. Take 5 Car Wash was established in 2020 on the foundation of delivering a fast, friendly and convenient car wash experience with a customer- and people-first culture. Currently operating under regional marquee brands, Take 5 Car Wash drives performance through national procurement, marketing and training programs. Take 5 Car Wash is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, and Driven Brands Car Wash, the largest car wash operator in the world with more than 1,000 locations in 14 countries. For more information, visit https://www.take5carwash.com.
3. ZIPS Car Wash
Dallas, TX
www.zipscarwash.com
277 locations
ZIPS is the fastest growing privately held express car wash chain in the United States that now operates three unique car wash brands that encompasses a portfolio of 277 car wash locations across the country. In the last year, ZIPS has acquired and continues to operate mega wash locations through the Rocket Express Car Wash brand and an industry-leading operation in Chicago, Jet Brite Express Car Wash. ZIPS marked its first foray into collegiate sports sponsorships in 2022 with a multi-year agreement with LEARFIELD to be the exclusive car wash sponsor for 11 universities. This year, ZIPS has closed on the acquisition of 61 locations and has launched the ZIPSme Portal, an industry-first, benefit-driven platform for ZIPS Unlimited members. ZIPS, at its very core, strives to put people first and will continue to prioritize meaningful ways for its team members and loyal customers to make a difference in their local community.
4. EWC/Club: Wildcat Car Wash Platform
Columbia, MO
www.clubcarwash.com | www.expresswashconcepts.com
205 locations
The Wildcat Car Wash Platform is comprised of Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts (EWC) and currently operates across 13 states under the following brands: Bee Clean Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Club Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Moo Moo Express Car Wash.
5. Quick Quack Car Wash
Roseville, CA
www.DontDriveDirty.com
192 locations
Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for unlimited carwash memberships, amazing team members and customers who “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
|Rank
|Organization Name
|City
|State
|Website
|No. of
locations
|6
|Tidal Wave Auto Spa
|Thomaston
|GA
|www.tidalwaveautospa.com
|156
|7
|Spotless Brands
|Oakbrook Terrace
|IL
|www.spotlessbrands.com
|153
|8
|Tommy’s Express Car Wash
|Holland
|MI
|www.tommys-express.com
|150
|9
|GO Car Wash
|Denver
|CO
|www.gocarwash.com
|127
|10
|Mammoth Holdings
|Atlanta
|GA
|www.mammothholdings.com
|115
|11
|Magnolia Wash Holdings
WhiteWater Express Car Wash
|Charlotte
Houston
|NC
TX
|www.magnoliawashholdings.com
www.whitewatercw.com
|100
100
|12
|Autobell Car Wash
|Charlotte
|NC
|www.autobell.com
|87
|13
|Super Star Car Wash
|Phoenix
|AZ
|www.superstarcarwashaz.com
|72
|14
|LUV Car Wash
True Blue Car Wash
|Gilbert
Tempe
|AZ
AZ
|www.luvcarwash.com
www.truebluecw.com
|71
71
|15
|ModWash
|Chattanooga
|TN
|www.modwash.com
|69
|16
|Splash Car Wash
|Greenwich
|CT
|www.splashcarwashes.com
|55
|17
|Golden Nozzle Car Wash
|Worcester
|MA
|www.goldennozzlecarwash.com
|53
|18
|Wash Depot Holdings Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|www.cleancarfeeling.com
|46
|19
|Crew Carwash
|Indianapolis
|IN
|www.crewcarwash.com
|45
|20
|WetGo PRO
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|www.getgocafe.com/wetgo
|41
|21
|Raceway Express Car Wash
Sam’s Xpress Car Wash
|Phoenix
Matthews
|AZ
NC
|www.racewaycarwash.com
wwww.samsxpresscarwash.com
|39
39
|22
|BlueWave Express
|San Rafael
|CA
|www.bluewaveexpress.com
|37
|23
|Mike’s Carwash
Terrible Herbst
|Cincinnati
Las Vegas
|OH
NV
|www.mikescarwash.com
wwww.terribles.com
|35
35
|24
|Wash N Roll
|Nashville
|TN
|www.mywashnroll.com
|34
|25
|Delta Sonic
Surf Thru Express Car Wash
|Buffalo
Bakersfield
|NY
CA
|www.deltasoniccarwash.com
wwww.surfthruexpress.com
|32
32
|26
|Jax Kar Wash
Rich’s Car Wash
|Southfield
Mobile
|MI
AL
|www.jaxkarwash.com
www.richscarwash.com
|31
31
|27
|Champion Xpress Carwash
|Lubbock
|TX
|www.champxpress.com
|30
|28
|Brown Bear Car Wash
The Wash Tub
Waterway Carwash
|Seattle
San Antonio
St. Louis
|WA
TX
MO
|www.brownbear.com
www.washtub.com
www.waterway.com
|28
28
28
|29
|El Car Wash
|Miami
|FL
|www.elcarwash.com
|25
|30
|Russell Speeder’s Car Wash
Soapy Joe’s Car Wash
|Norwalk
Santee
|CT
CA
|www.russellspeeders.com
www.soapyjoescarwash.com
|24
24
|31
|Fuller’s Carwash
Hoffman Car Wash
Watershed Car Wash
|Hinsdale
Albany
San Antonio
|IL
NY
TX
|www.fullerscarwash.com
www.hoffmancarwash.com
www.watershedcarwash.com
|23
23
23
|32
|Fast5xpress
Zax Auto Wash
|Newport Beach
Wixom
|CA
MI
|www.fast5xpress.com
www.zaxautowash.com
|22
22
|33
|Carnation Auto Spa
Ultra Clean Express
|Dallas
Denver
|TX
CO
|www.carnationautospa.com
www.ultracleanexpress.com
|21
21
|34
|ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers
|Natick
|MA
|www.scrubadub.com
|20
|35
|Wash Masters Car Wash
|Irving
|TX
|www.washmasters.com
|19
|36
|Kaady Car Wash
Washman Car Wash
|Portland
Portland
|OR
OR
|www.kaady.com
www.washmanusa.com
|18
18