25-HP Pump Station - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

 25-HP Pump Station
25-HP Pump Station

If you need a high-impact pump for your car wash with minimum maintenance, Petit’s has got you covered. Their 25-HP Pump Station is packed with high-pressure cleaning power and built with premium car washing materials. 

The pump station appears to be a relatively simple piece of equipment — a tank, pump and motor — but like all Petit equipment, they take engineering to the next level. This pump station is thoughtfully engineered and designed to meet the carwashing industry’s power needs in a small equipment room footprint.

For more information, visit petitautowash.com

