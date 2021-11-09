25-HP Pump Station - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

If you need a high-impact pump for your car wash with minimum maintenance, Petit’s has got you covered. Their 25-HP Pump Station is packed with high-pressure cleaning power and built with premium car washing materials.

Click Here to Read More

The pump station appears to be a relatively simple piece of equipment — a tank, pump and motor — but like all Petit equipment, they take engineering to the next level. This pump station is thoughtfully engineered and designed to meet the carwashing industry’s power needs in a small equipment room footprint.

For more information, visit petitautowash.com