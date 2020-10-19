Connect with us
0
Laura Geraci

Operations and Management

30 and under rising stars: Laura Geraci

Geraci works as a marketing manager at Fins Car Wash by AAA.
Advertisement
 

on

The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Carwash.com network of media channels would like to recognize young talent in carwashing and detailing in this new special series.

Do you have a star player on your team who is under 30 years old?

We will post a new star frequently to Carwash.com as we receive them so please send in your submissions today.

You can email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected].

Now, for today’s rising young star player.

According to her nominator, Anthony Warren, operations director for Fins Car Wash by AAA, Laura Geraci is making an impact at a young age. 

“Laura has been instrumental in the creation of our brand and the opening of nine locations over the last 14 months,” asserted Warren.

Thank you, Anthony, for the submission and thank you, Laura, for making our industry better.

Below are Geraci’s profile and top accomplishments from her nominator.

Name: Laura Geraci

Age: 26

Title: Marketing Manager

Workplace: Fins Car Wash by AAA

Top achievements/recognitions:

  • Responsible for the marketing and branding of AAA’s newest line of business, Fins Car Wash
  • Hosted an event (Washes for Wishes) in partnership with Make-a-Wish Foundation to raise over $7,000
  • Project owner for Fins Mobile App Development.

Impact: Geraci was one of the founding employees of Fins Car Wash. Her background in carwash marketing has proven to be instrumental in the launch of the Fins Car Wash Brand. Geraci is responsible for all marketing and advertising associated with the nine locations that Fins Car Wash has opened in the last 14 months. 

Advertisement

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Geraci spearheaded a campaign that provided free washes for healthcare workers and first responders. Fins provided nearly $62,000 of Free Top Washes to workers on the frontlines.

Geraci has embraced the challenge of creating everything from scratch. She is always ready to jump in feet first and tackle any task in front of her. She is dedicated to both the company and the team around her.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Operations and Management: Celebrating women in carwashing

Operations and Management: Participate in PC&D’s research

Operations and Management: Consequences of an electrical fire

Operations and Management: M&A during a pandemic

Advertisement

on

30 and under rising stars: Laura Geraci

on

Carwash customer retention policy

on

30 and under rising stars: Isac Valdez

on

Rebounding from an unusual year
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: Carwash Connection: Buying considerations for water recycling systems

Carwash News: Raceway Car Wash acquires two Metro Car Wash locations in Reno

Carwash News: RIO Car Wash lets customers vote with their vehicles

Operations and Management: 30 and under rising stars: Laura Geraci

Carwash News: Market Focus: STI Conveyor Systems appoints David Begin vice president of worldwide sales

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Connect