30 and under rising stars: Laura Geraci

According to her nominator, Anthony Warren, operations director for Fins Car Wash by AAA, Laura Geraci is making an impact at a young age.

“Laura has been instrumental in the creation of our brand and the opening of nine locations over the last 14 months,” asserted Warren.

Thank you, Anthony, for the submission and thank you, Laura, for making our industry better.

Below are Geraci’s profile and top accomplishments from her nominator.

Name: Laura Geraci

Age: 26

Title: Marketing Manager

Workplace: Fins Car Wash by AAA

Top achievements/recognitions:

Responsible for the marketing and branding of AAA’s newest line of business, Fins Car Wash

Hosted an event (Washes for Wishes) in partnership with Make-a-Wish Foundation to raise over $7,000

Project owner for Fins Mobile App Development.

Impact: Geraci was one of the founding employees of Fins Car Wash. Her background in carwash marketing has proven to be instrumental in the launch of the Fins Car Wash Brand. Geraci is responsible for all marketing and advertising associated with the nine locations that Fins Car Wash has opened in the last 14 months.