30 and under rising stars: Austin Mitchan

According to his nominator, Area Director Mike Mireles, Austin Mitchan is making an impact at a young age.

Thank you, Mike, for the submission, and thank you, Austin, for making our industry better.

Below are Mitchan’s profile and top accomplishments.

Name: Austin Mitchan

Age: 24

Title: Manager

Workplace: The Wash Tub, S.E. Military location, San Antonio

Impact: Austin Mitchan has been with The Wash Tub for almost two years and has greatly impacted the business in that short amount of time. Mitchan is from the San Antonio community and graduated from Highlands High School. Following high school, he was accepted to the Mays School of Business at Texas A&M University, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business.