Austin Mitchan, The Wash Tub

Operations and Management

30 and under rising stars: Austin Mitchan

Mitchan works as a manager for The Wash Tub in San Antonio.
The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.

The Carwash.com network of media channels would like to recognize young talent in carwashing and detailing in this new special series.

Do you have a star player on your team who is under 30 years old?

We will post a new star to Carwash.com as we receive them, so please send in your submissions today.

You can email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected].

Now, for today’s rising young star player.

According to his nominator, Area Director Mike Mireles, Austin Mitchan is making an impact at a young age.

Thank you, Mike, for the submission, and thank you, Austin, for making our industry better.

Below are Mitchan’s profile and top accomplishments.

Name: Austin Mitchan

Age: 24

Title: Manager

Workplace: The Wash Tub, S.E. Military location, San Antonio

Impact: Austin Mitchan has been with The Wash Tub for almost two years and has greatly impacted the business in that short amount of time. Mitchan is from the San Antonio community and graduated from Highlands High School. Following high school, he was accepted to the Mays School of Business at Texas A&M University, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business.

Mitchan has impacted The Wash Tub through his ability to care for his employees and his positive and personable personality. Alberto Sierra, director of operations for The Wash Tub, says, “Austin is a genuine person. He is very involved in the vehicle process and delivers exceptional quality. He shows up every day ready to serve.”

Austin feels it is important to always check on his employees and to let them know that he cares and is concerned for their well-being. He has found that when you put your employees first, meeting monthly quotas, retaining employees, bettering the quality of work and increasing customer satisfaction become simpler tasks.

Javier Rodriguez, executive vice president for The Wash Tub, says, “Austin is a passionate manager who loves his employees. He comes to work with a great attitude and is always professional. We have been impressed with how well Austin has adapted to the business and his ability to take on change and challenges.”

Mitchan has enjoyed working for a company that is family-owned and truly cares for its employees. He looks forward to seeing what his future holds at The Wash Tub.

During his free time, Mitchan enjoys playing basketball, riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, and spending time with family and friends.

