30 and under rising stars: Isac Valdez

The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.

According to his nominator, Ray Sargenti of Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fort Myers, Florida, Isac Valdez is making an impact at a young age in just 12 months since being hired.

“I would like to introduce you to my rising young star … Isac Valdez, who has been with me for just 12 months,” proclaimed Sargenti. “[He is a] rising superstar in our industry.”

Thank you, Ray, for the submission, and thank you, Isac, for making our industry better.

Below are Valdez’s profile and top accomplishments from his nominator.

Name: Isac Valdez

Age: 20

Title: Site manager

Workplace: Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Fort Myers, Florida

Top achievements/recognitions:

Trained over 15 employees on how to work and operate a wash

Site manager since wash opened 10 months ago

Top club sales

Rose from team member to site manager in just 12 months.

Impact: Valdez has been with Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fort Myers, Florida, since September 2019 and has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the wash. His previous employment as a team member with Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Jenison, Michigan, made his transition to a carwash manager an easy one. Valdez has outstanding customer service skills and is a very professional team leader at such a young age. Valdez is a very mature and professional young man and prides himself on leading by example.