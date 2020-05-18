30 and under rising stars: Ruben Guerrero

The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.

The Carwash.com network of media channels would like to recognize young talent in carwashing and detailing in this new special series. Do you have a star player on your team who is under 30 years old? We will post a new star to Carwash.com as we receive them, so please send in your submissions today. You can email our Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected]. Now, for today’s rising young star player. According to his nominator, Bob Fox of Sonny’s The CarWash Factory, Ruben Guerrero is making an impact at a young age and sharing what he is learning about our industry in an educational setting. Thank you, Bob, for the submission and thank you, Ruben, for making our industry better. Below are Guerrero’s profile and top accomplishments. Name: Ruben Guerrero Age: 23 Title: CarWash College Instructor/Tech Support Specialist Workplace: Sonny’s The CarWash Factory, Tamarac, Florida Top achievements/recognitions: Ruben was promoted from paint booth to assembler, asked to teach in CarWash College as a part-time instructor for the Repair Class, promoted from an assembler to a full-time CarWash College instructor and joined the technical support team.

Impact: Ruben came to Sonny’s directly after high school and defies all the negative stereotypes associated with the millennial generation. He started by working in our paint booth painting conveyors and vacuum systems. His hard work there earned him a promotion to an assembler, where he spent a couple of years learning Sonny’s equipment. When CarWash College was looking for a part-time instructor to help out with the Repair Class, Guerrero’s name was mentioned as a possible candidate. After speaking with him, the Sonny’s team knew he would be a great addition to its instructor team, and brought him in. When it became time to expand the tech support team, Ruben immediately came to mind and, after some negotiating with his supervisor in assembly, he joined the team full-time as both a tech support specialist as well as a full-time CarWash College instructor. Ruben is the only tech team member without direct carwash experience, so there was some initial concern about that as well as how he would interact with other team members, most of whom are twice his age. He proved that both concerns were unfounded as he has adapted to his new role quickly and gets along very well with the rest of the team.

