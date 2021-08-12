 AAA: Fins Car Wash opens 3rd Wilmington location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

AAA: Fins Car Wash opens 3rd Wilmington location

on

Moo Moo’s 20th grand opening raises record $20,120 for charity

on

Access Holdings’ CWON partners with Flagship Car Wash Center

on

GO Car Wash acquires Rio Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview Video
play

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

Current Digital Issue

August 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 81: Self-serve Presentation Tips

Dave Edwards, a self-serve carwash owner and treasurer for the Carwash Association of Pennsylvania, discusses ways a self-serve carwash can stand out physically and digitally.

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This audio reading of “The basics of carwash site design” discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site.

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, answers the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

AAA: Fins Car Wash opens 3rd Wilmington location

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FINS of AAA has opened its third Wilmington, North Carolina, location, making the carwash its fifth location in North Carolina and 11th in total, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The newest Fins Car Wash is located at 911 S. College Rd.

“We’re thrilled to expand our services in the Wilmington area,” said Philander Harvey, assistant vice president of Fins Car Wash by AAA. “We are excited about the continued growth in North Carolina and look forward to maintaining our rapport within this great community.”

Fins Car Wash is an automatic carwash utilizing a state-of-the-art, low-stress loading system, environmentally safe soaps and a water-recycling system that saves 80% of the water it uses — about 130 gallons less than what would be used in a driveway.

It is also equipped with spot-free rinse and heated blowers, which have been proven to be the most effective method of drying vehicles. 

Advertisement

Each carwash visit includes free vacuums, mat cleaners and towels on-site.

FINS is open to AAA members and nonmembers alike, though AAA members receive discounts on the monthly memberships and other perks.

Additionally, Fins Car Wash will be giving away free carwashes starting opening day for a limited time for anyone who visits to celebrate the store’s grand opening.

To learn more about Fins Car Wash, visit finswash.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Oxford, Florida

Carwash News: Seattle loses last Elephant Car Wash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Hydra-Flex

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing