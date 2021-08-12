AAA: Fins Car Wash opens 3rd Wilmington location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FINS of AAA has opened its third Wilmington, North Carolina, location, making the carwash its fifth location in North Carolina and 11th in total, according to a press release.

The newest Fins Car Wash is located at 911 S. College Rd.

“We’re thrilled to expand our services in the Wilmington area,” said Philander Harvey, assistant vice president of Fins Car Wash by AAA. “We are excited about the continued growth in North Carolina and look forward to maintaining our rapport within this great community.”

Fins Car Wash is an automatic carwash utilizing a state-of-the-art, low-stress loading system, environmentally safe soaps and a water-recycling system that saves 80% of the water it uses — about 130 gallons less than what would be used in a driveway.

It is also equipped with spot-free rinse and heated blowers, which have been proven to be the most effective method of drying vehicles.