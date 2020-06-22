AAA: Fins Car Wash opens seventh location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FINS Car Wash of AAA has opened its second Greensboro location at 1638 New Garden Rd., making the carwash its seventh in total, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding in the vibrant city of Greensboro,” said Greg Ries, vice president of Fins Car Wash. “We look forward to growing our community outreach while providing the same level of excellent service our customers have been accustomed to at our other location.”

Fins Car Wash is an automatic carwash featuring a state-of-the-art, low-stress loading system that eases and enhances motorists’ carwash experiences, the release noted.

It is also equipped with heated blowers, which have been proven to be the most effective method of drying vehicles, the release stated. FINS is open to AAA members and nonmembers alike, although AAA members receive discounts on the monthly memberships and other perks, the release concluded.

