 Accutrac 360-t
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Accutrac 360-t

The Accutrac 360-t is a high-pressure spray system that travels with a vehicle as it moves along a conveyor and automatically adjusts to speed, vehicle position, length and height. 

This tracking function enables the spray arms to get closer to a vehicle’s surface and spend more time cleaning the fronts and backs of vehicles. With as little as 30 inches of space between vehicles, and at speeds capable of cleaning up to 180 cars per hour, the 360-t will significantly increase the cleaning capabilities of your tunnel wash while simultaneously decreasing the amount of manual labor required for operation and maintenance. Like all our systems, The Accutrac 360-t is equipped with Petit’s innovative oscillating nozzles for high-impact cleaning power. 

