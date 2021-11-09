Accutrac 360-t - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Click Here to Read More

This tracking function enables the spray arms to get closer to a vehicle’s surface and spend more time cleaning the fronts and backs of vehicles. With as little as 30 inches of space between vehicles, and at speeds capable of cleaning up to 180 cars per hour, the 360-t will significantly increase the cleaning capabilities of your tunnel wash while simultaneously decreasing the amount of manual labor required for operation and maintenance. Like all our systems, The Accutrac 360-t is equipped with Petit’s innovative oscillating nozzles for high-impact cleaning power.