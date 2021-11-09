 Accutrac® XR-Series - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Uncategorized

on

Accutrac® XR-Series

on

25-HP Pump Station

on

Accutrac 360-t

on

Accutrac® 360-i
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization Video
play

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with Kim Vinciguerra, CEO of ICA, who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Uncategorized

Accutrac® XR-Series

Advertisement
 

on

Petit’s XR Series tunnel car wash system is a customized combination of spray arms mounted on stationary arches for chemical applications, high-pressure washing, or spot-free rinsing in a smaller tunnel footprint. The XR’s arches require only 2 to 3 feet of tunnel space and can be configured to suit your specific application. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The XR comes equipped with the patented oscillating nozzles Petit is known for coupled with pivoting options to enhance cleaning power, helping to obliterate bugs, salt and grime on mirrors and the fronts and backs of all vehicles. The 3-position pivoting function lets carwash operators choose the best angle for their tunnel. Each arm can be set to up to 45 degrees towards the front or rear of a vehicle. The pivot function also helps to proficiently rinse out hard-to-reach vehicle areas — like mirrors and rear visors. 

For more information, visit petitautowash.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Equipment: Achieving EPA compliance with automated wastewater treatment

Uncategorized: Meet Extrutech Plastics

Uncategorized: An inside look at the 2016 Water Issue

Uncategorized: The waterless car care movement

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing