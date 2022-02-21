 Adapting to different weather conditions
Adapting to different weather conditions

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 60: 2022 market predictions

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market
Adapting to different weather conditions Video
Adapting to different weather conditions

Adapting to different weather conditions

 

Why operators should be advising customer’s to continue on a regular cleaning schedule in all weather conditions.
Most car owners tend to only go to a carwash when the sun is shining — even though thats not the best practice for car care. Operators should be advising their customer to get their car washed in different weather conditions … even when its raining.

Watch the video above to hear why customers should be getting their car washed in the rain, hot months and even in the winter when slush and road salts can get stuck to the underbody of the car.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos.

