All Paws Pet Wash show special

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — All Paws Pet Wash is offering a The Car Wash Show™ special the entire month of April, according to a press release.

Save up to $5,000 on certain models, the release continued.

Depending on travel restrictions, All Paws Pet Wash also has an opportunity for a prospective customer to visit the company’s new offices in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and put a $500 travel credit towards a new wash, the release added.

Learn more about the travel credit at https://allpawspetwash.com/contact/travel-credit.html

