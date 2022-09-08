Allegro MicroSystems acquires Heyday Integrated Circuits

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Allegro MicroSystems Inc., an international provider of sensing and power semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, announced in a press release the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits.

Heyday is a privately held company specializing in compact, fully integrated isolated gate drivers that enable energy conversion in high voltage gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor designs. This acquisition brings together Heyday’s isolated gate drivers and Allegro’s market leading isolated current sensors to enable some of the smallest high voltage and high efficiency power systems available on the market today, noted the press release. Additionally, this acquisition is expected to increase Allegro’s addressable market for electric vehicles, solar inverters, datacenter and 5G power supplies, and broad market industrial applications.

