 Allegro MicroSystems acquires Heyday Integrated Circuits
Allegro MicroSystems completes acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits

Carwash News

Allegro MicroSystems completes acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits

 

on

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Allegro MicroSystems Inc., an international provider of sensing and power semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, announced in a press release the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits.

Heyday is a privately held company specializing in compact, fully integrated isolated gate drivers that enable energy conversion in high voltage gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor designs.

This acquisition brings together Heyday’s isolated gate drivers and Allegro’s market leading isolated current sensors to enable some of the smallest high voltage and high efficiency power systems available on the market today, noted the press release.

Additionally, this acquisition is expected to increase Allegro’s addressable market for electric vehicles, solar inverters, datacenter and 5G power supplies, and broad market industrial applications.

“The demand for simplified power management is increasing across the board, and high voltage isolated gate drivers are fundamental for enabling technology for the future of high efficiency power system designs” said Joe Duigan, senior director, engineering and business development. “Together with Allegro’s market leading current sensors and Heyday’s isolated gate drivers we will be able to power the increasingly popular GaN and SiC MOSFET driven systems.”

 “We’re thrilled to welcome Heyday to the Allegro family,” said Vijay Mangtani, vice president of power ICs at Allegro. “This acquisition will greatly accelerate our efforts to deliver a market leading energy efficient technology platform for high-voltage designs in advanced mobility, clean energy and motion control solutions.”           

