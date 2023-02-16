 AMP Memberships partners with Amplify Ventures - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

AMP Memberships partners with Amplify Ventures

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The partnership will further the companies’ missions to help carwash owners improve operational efficiencies and maximize overall performance.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors announced in a press release the partnership of AMP Memberships, creator of a branded mobile solution and membership platform for carwashes, and its operational solutions vertical, Amplify Ventures.

Amplify Ventures’ strategic investment in AMP Memberships furthers the firm’s mission of maximizing value for carwash owners by providing cutting-edge technology to increase same-store sales and enhance operational efficiencies.  

AMP Memberships creates a fully customized, fully branded mobile solution for carwash operators, as well as provides an advertising and promotion engine with powerful marketing tools to launch and grow a successful membership program, the company said.

The AMP platform helps increase sales with a recurring, dependable revenue stream while building brand loyalty by engaging with customers through ads, promotions, family plans and referrals.

“We’re beyond excited to be working with the team at Amplify,” said Dennis Dreeszen, chief executive officer of AMP Memberships. “Besides the synergy in our company names, there is a very obvious synergy to philosophy. We both believe in providing our clients with incredible value by delivering best-in-class solutions. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner.” 

Chris Jenks, chief operating officer of Amplify Car Wash Advisors, shared, “Partnering with AMP was a no-brainer for us. We’re so impressed with how Dennis and the team at AMP are building powerful, customized mobile products specifically addressing the evolving needs of the carwash industry. They perfectly fit our model of getting behind companies that help carwash owners improve operational efficiencies and maximize overall performance.”  

Amplify Ventures launched in May 2022 with its first strategic partner, Retention Express, a white-labeled customer experience management solution that delivers off-site, ROI customer support to membership-focused carwash operators.

Retention Express and AMP already work hand-in-glove, creating an enhanced carwash membership experience that boosts customer satisfaction and reduces churn.

Using AMP’s admin portal, Retention Express provides tech support and helps site employees ensure customers have a seamless and swift customer support experience.

For more information about the partnership, listen to Episode 13 of Car Wash M&A, The Podcast with Amplify Car Wash Advisors Senior Vice President of Business Development Lanese Barnett and AMP Memberships Founders Dennis Dreeszen and Adam Trien.

Episode 13 releases on Feb. 23, 2023, and is available on most podcast listening platforms.  

To learn more about Amplify Ventures and its partners, attend the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention and EXPO on Feb. 22-24, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.

AMP Memberships will provide live demonstrations of the membership platform and mobile solutions offerings at booth #635.

Retention Express will also provide live demonstrations of its customer experience support platform in booth #844.

For carwash owners and operators looking to sell or scale their operations, the team at Amplify Car Wash Advisors will be available in booth #735.

Amplify Ventures will continue to seek additional strategic partnerships with emerging companies that can provide innovative solutions to operational inefficiencies and offer carwash owners more resources and tools to further maximize the value of their business.

For more information, visit www.ampmemberships.com.

