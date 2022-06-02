 Amplify Car Wash Advisors announces sale of Oasis Car Wash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Amplify Car Wash Advisors announces sale of Oasis Car Wash to Jax Kar Wash

on

Market Focus: Driven Brands to present at William Blair Growth Conference

on

Worker-owned carwash co-op launches in Southern California

on

Travis Mills to keynote 32nd NRCC
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Amplify Car Wash Advisors announces sale of Oasis Car Wash to Jax Kar Wash

 

on

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, announced in a press release that Oasis Car Wash has joined the Jax Kar Wash brand.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Jax Kar Wash partnered with TRP Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, earlier this year.

Oasis Car Wash is the second carwash acquisition for the company.  

“We are in a new phase of growth for Jax Kar Wash,” said Jason Milen, chief executive officer of Jax Kar Wash. “When we visited Oasis, we were immediately impressed by the quality of their operations and knew they would be a great addition to the Jax family.”  

Oasis Car Wash has five locations, four in Michigan and one in Indiana.

The brand was started in 1998 by partners Larry Ruby and Dallas Hawkins.  

“Turning over a business you started from one shovel of dirt 25 years ago and grew to several locations is a difficult and even uncomfortable process,” said Hawkins. “So, when it came time for Larry and me to sell, we chose Amplify Car Wash Advisors to guide us through the process because of their strong reputation and thought leadership in the industry. Their team was professional and did a great job walking us through each step.” 

Advertisement

This is the second Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Jax Kar Wash deal.

“Working with the Milens and Steve [Carrel] just a few months ago to facilitate Jax Kar Wash’s partnership with TRP Capital, it’s exciting to see the Jax brand continue to grow and how we can be a part of that growth,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors.

Amplify Car Wash Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. 

Ruby echoed that Jax Kar Wash was a good fit to take over the Oasis brand.

“Joining Jax and TRP will be a nice deal for the employees on our side,” said Ruby. “Our customers will benefit from the improvements a larger operator is able to make, too. All in all, this is a good opportunity for everyone involved. Now, Dallas and I are looking forward to catching our breath and enjoying a little downtime as we let the transition sink in.” 

Advertisement

Managing Director of TRP Capital Partners Steve Carrel commented, “With the addition of Oasis, the Jax brand continues to strengthen as we further our reach in Michigan and the surrounding region.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings completes new acquisitions throughout the Southeast

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion

Carwash News: Mammoth Holdings names Jennifer Vanderveldt as CFO

Carwash News: CWONJ bus tour features Newark sites

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing