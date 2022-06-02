Amplify Car Wash Advisors announces sale of Oasis Car Wash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, announced in a press release that Oasis Car Wash has joined the Jax Kar Wash brand.

Jax Kar Wash partnered with TRP Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, earlier this year.

Oasis Car Wash is the second carwash acquisition for the company.

“We are in a new phase of growth for Jax Kar Wash,” said Jason Milen, chief executive officer of Jax Kar Wash. “When we visited Oasis, we were immediately impressed by the quality of their operations and knew they would be a great addition to the Jax family.”

Oasis Car Wash has five locations, four in Michigan and one in Indiana.

The brand was started in 1998 by partners Larry Ruby and Dallas Hawkins.

“Turning over a business you started from one shovel of dirt 25 years ago and grew to several locations is a difficult and even uncomfortable process,” said Hawkins. “So, when it came time for Larry and me to sell, we chose Amplify Car Wash Advisors to guide us through the process because of their strong reputation and thought leadership in the industry. Their team was professional and did a great job walking us through each step.”