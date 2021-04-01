Amplify Car Wash Advisors expands leadership team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a nationwide full-service carwash advisory firm founded by Bill Martin and Jeff Pavone, has expanded, according to a press release.

Brad Mann has joined as vice president of mergers and acquisitions and Lanese Barnett joined as vice president of business development.

Mann will oversee carwash mergers and acquisitions for the firm with a goal of helping operators maximize their value by improving operations and strategic positioning.

Barnett will lead the firm’s brand awareness and marketing efforts to connect carwash owners with a team of trusted advisors that can help navigate the process of growing or selling their business.

“We are excited to welcome Brad and Lanese to the team,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “They bring with them decades of experience in the industry and further position Amplify as experts in the space. With the carwash business growing at a rapid pace, small operations are highly valuable. We want to ensure owners understand all their options when looking to sell, partner or grow. Our team is here to do that.”

Mann founded The Wash Factory express carwash in 2010 in Denton, Texas.

After growing to seven locations across two states, Mann sold the chain to International Car Wash Group in 2019.

Mann served as a director on the International Car Wash Association board from 2017-2020.

Before entering the carwash industry, he worked in healthcare and technology sales.

Barnett brings more than a decade of experience in the industry, specializing in brand management, marketing and corporate communication.

Previously working on the operator side, Barnett has a deep knowledge of what it takes to run a successful multi-site carwash operation.

She is a current director on the Southwest Car Wash Association board.

Prior to joining the carwash industry, she worked for a marketing communications agency.