Amplify Car Wash Advisors facilitates Jet Brite acquisition by ZIPS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to Jet Brite Car Wash on its successful acquisition by ZIPS Car Wash, according to a press release.

The transaction involved 11 high-volume sites in the Chicagoland market and three sites in development along with providing ZIPS Car Wash access to Jet Brite Systems’ premier full-tunnel stainless steel equipment line, Shadow Equipment.

Jet Brite Car Wash was established in 2000 and was an early adopter of the express carwash model.

Founders Dave Dalesandro and Sam Youssef focused on providing customers with a consistent, affordable, quality carwash while growing to a large carwash brand across the region.

To greater fulfill its commitment to consistency and quality, Jet Brite Systems Inc., an equipment manufacturing company, was launched in 2010.