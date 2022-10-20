Amplify Car Wash Advisors facilitates Jet Brite acquisition by ZIPS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to Jet Brite Car Wash on its successful acquisition by ZIPS Car Wash, according to a press release.
The transaction involved 11 high-volume sites in the Chicagoland market and three sites in development along with providing ZIPS Car Wash access to Jet Brite Systems’ premier full-tunnel stainless steel equipment line, Shadow Equipment.
Jet Brite Car Wash was established in 2000 and was an early adopter of the express carwash model.
Founders Dave Dalesandro and Sam Youssef focused on providing customers with a consistent, affordable, quality carwash while growing to a large carwash brand across the region.
To greater fulfill its commitment to consistency and quality, Jet Brite Systems Inc., an equipment manufacturing company, was launched in 2010.
“With decades of hands-on experience as operators, when it came time to sell our carwash business who we sold to was important to Sam and me” said Dalesandro, former president of Jet Brite Car Wash. “Chris [Jenks] and the team at Amplify listened to us throughout the entire process. They found the right buyer in ZIPS who would be a good steward of the brand and helped find the best path forward for us where we can continue pursuing our passion for manufacturing high-quality carwash equipment.”
Chris Jenks, chief operating officer at Amplify Car Wash Advisors, added, “as a predominant and established player in the Chicagoland market, Jet Brite is known for its operational excellence, high-quality equipment and strong local brand. Being a Chicago native myself, I have long admired Jet Brite and it has been a privilege and an honor to serve Dave and Sam as they transition to this next chapter where they can continue to focus on innovating and manufacturing best-in-class carwash equipment.”
Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash shared, “We’re proud to partner again with Amplify Car Wash Advisors to bring Jet Brite Express Car Wash into the ZIPS portfolio. We’re gaining an excellent brand of carwashes, expanding into a new market, and will operate these 11 locations with the same excellence customers have come to expect from Jet Brite. ZIPS has experienced the largest expansion in the company’s history in 2022 with over 60 carwashes acquired this year and we couldn’t be more satisfied to have Amplify assist us with this acquisition.”
Following the completion of this transaction, Amplify Car Wash Advisors has closed on its 54th carwash site in the third quarter alone.