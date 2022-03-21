 Amplify Car Wash Advisors announces Jax Kar Wash partnership with TRP
Carwash News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, announced that Jax Kar Wash of Michigan has partnered with TRP Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, according to a press release.

Jax Kar Wash was founded in 1953 in Detroit by Jack Milen and has grown to nine high-volume carwash locations today.

Continuing in the family business, Jack’s son, Bruce Milen, will serve as chairman of Jax Kar Wash and grandson, Jason Milen, is now the company’s chief executive officer. 

“My grandfather began Jax Kar Wash almost 70 years ago. For our family, carwashing is practically in our DNA,” said Jason Milen. “As we look to the future, we are excited to partner with TRP to continue growing the Jax brand while maintaining our family legacy. Bill Martin and the team at Amplify Car Wash Advisors understood how important that legacy is to us and helped us transition the company into the next phase.” 

Managing Director of TRP Capital Partners Steve Carrel added, “Jax is a well-respected brand in the carwash industry with a strong commitment to excellent quality and service. We are excited to partner with Jason and Bruce to help support Jax’s continued growth.” 

Amplify Car Wash Advisors represented Jax Kar Wash during the formation of this partnership.

In this article:, ,
