Amplify acted as advisor to Tidal Wave in Club Car Wash sale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Tidal Wave Express Car Wash in the sale of eight Missouri-based locations, according to a press release.

The sites were sold to Club Car Wash, a Wildcat Capital Management portfolio company, along with one additional site currently in development and a robust pipeline of future sites.

Mace Nosovitch, chief executive officer of Tidal Wave Express, has partnered with Club Car Wash to lead its continued multi-site expansion efforts in the Midwest through the pipeline of sites he brings with him, several of which are opening in the next 12 months.

“This is an exciting next chapter for Tidal Wave Express,” said Nosovitch. “Partnering with Wildcat and Club Car Wash pairs our premier locations and expansive pipeline of future sites with Club’s operational excellence and creates even more career growth opportunities for our employees.”