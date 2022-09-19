 Amplify acted as advisor to Tidal Wave in Club Car Wash sale
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Amplify acted as exclusive advisor to Tidal Wave Express in sale to Club Car Wash

on

ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

on

Washville Car Wash announces acquisition of 4 development sites

on

Market Focus: Grace For Vets prep underway
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Amplify acted as exclusive advisor to Tidal Wave Express in sale to Club Car Wash

 

on

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Tidal Wave Express Car Wash in the sale of eight Missouri-based locations, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The sites were sold to Club Car Wash, a Wildcat Capital Management portfolio company, along with one additional site currently in development and a robust pipeline of future sites.  

Mace Nosovitch, chief executive officer of Tidal Wave Express, has partnered with Club Car Wash to lead its continued multi-site expansion efforts in the Midwest through the pipeline of sites he brings with him, several of which are opening in the next 12 months. 

“This is an exciting next chapter for Tidal Wave Express,” said Nosovitch. “Partnering with Wildcat and Club Car Wash pairs our premier locations and expansive pipeline of future sites with Club’s operational excellence and creates even more career growth opportunities for our employees.”  

Advertisement

As the exclusive financial advisor to Tidal Wave Express, Amplify advised on the sale of the existing sites as well as negotiated on behalf of its client to determine the valuation of future sites in various stages of development.   

Nosovitch continues, “We appreciated working with Jeff [Pavone] and the team at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. Their team is the only one in this space that combines investment banking expertise with operational experience and a true understanding of the carwash industry. They helped us find the best financial solution that matched our vision.”  

Bill Koenig, managing director at Amplify Car Wash Advisors, commented, “Mace has built a great carwash brand with Tidal Wave Express. In addition to his premier existing sites, he has a strong development pipeline which was attractive to the buyer.” 

Advertisement

Drew Tarlow, managing director and head of private investments at Wildcat Capital Management, said, “It has been a pleasure working with the Amplify team, as always. They helped navigate a complex transaction and their deep sector knowledge proved important in getting the transaction across the finish line. We are pleased to add Tidal Wave Express Car Wash’s locations and team to our Club Car Wash platform.”

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: RealSource Group arranges carwash portfolio sale leaseback for $7.9 million

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash continues rapid growth in Florida, Georgia

Carwash News: Tommy Car Wash Systems, Tommy’s Express sets sights on Canadian development

Carwash News: DRB® acquires Beacon Mobile

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing