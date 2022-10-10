Amplify facilitates Trademark Car Wash, Strickland Brothers merger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, acted as the exclusive advisor to Trademark Car Wash on its successful addition Accelerated Brands, according a press release.
Accelerated in funded by Princeton Equity Group, a private equity firm focused franchise and multi-unit companies.
Strickland Brothers, known for its 10 minute oil change brand, is also part of Accelerated Brands and the addition of Trademark Car Wash will further grow its presence in the automotive care space.
Trademark has 14 open locations and a growing development pipeline in multiple states including Tennessee, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and New York with plans to expand in key markets across the country.
Amplify Car Wash Advisors previously provided capital advisory services to the brand, enabling the company to grow from three locations to an express-focused, scalable platform.
“These are some of the most exciting times for carwash owners,” said Andrew Goldberger, founder of Trademark Car Wash. “As we grew 350% in revenue in just one year, we recognized it was time to partner up with a top-tier team that has mastered growth in retail and specifically the automotive industry. Amplify Car Wash Advisors helped us acquire locations and raise capital. They were exactly the right advisor to help us reach this next chapter of the Trademark story.”
Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors added, “Even with current macro-economic headwinds, we are still seeing extraordinary deals being done in this space. Andrew has quickly grown Trademark, but now with the backing of a major private equity group like Princeton, he will really be able to scale the brand in a meaningful way.”
Chief Executive Officer of Accelerated Brands Justin Strickland commented, “The Trademark Car Wash team fits in perfectly with our culture and passion for building a fanatical customer base, attracting world-class talent and acquiring fantastic express carwashes.”