Amplify facilitates Trademark Car Wash, Strickland Brothers merger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, acted as the exclusive advisor to Trademark Car Wash on its successful addition Accelerated Brands, according a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Accelerated in funded by Princeton Equity Group, a private equity firm focused franchise and multi-unit companies.

Strickland Brothers, known for its 10 minute oil change brand, is also part of Accelerated Brands and the addition of Trademark Car Wash will further grow its presence in the automotive care space.

Trademark has 14 open locations and a growing development pipeline in multiple states including Tennessee, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and New York with plans to expand in key markets across the country.

Amplify Car Wash Advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to Trademark Car Wash in the transaction.

Amplify Car Wash Advisors previously provided capital advisory services to the brand, enabling the company to grow from three locations to an express-focused, scalable platform.