 Amplify grows capital advisory leadership - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash News

Amplify grows capital advisory leadership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Paul Sigfusson brings 15 years of investment banking, capital markets and private equity investing experience to the team.

By PCD Staff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors announced in a press release the addition of Paul Sigfusson as head of capital solutions.

With a goal of helping carwash owners understand all of their options for funding growth, Sigfusson brings 15 years of investment banking, capital markets and private equity investing experience to the team.

“We are excited to welcome Paul to the team,” said Chris Jenks, chief operating officer at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “With a wealth of experience and deep relationships in capital markets, Paul will be able to creatively source and structure optimal capital solutions for our clients.”

Sigfusson was most recently a director at KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), focused on the consumer industry within KKR’s Americas Private Equity platform.

Prior to that, he was a member of the KKR Capital Markets team in New York, supporting KKR and third-party investors on capital markets solutions.

He played a role in KKR’s investments in First Data, Dollar General, Academy Sports + Outdoors, The Bay Club, Fleet Farm, National Vision, 1-800 Contacts, among others.   

Before joining KKR in 2011, Sigfusson was with Deutsche Bank Securities in the industrials and transportation investment banking group, where he was involved in several corporate advisory and debt and equity transactions.   

“I’ve been studying and meeting operators in the auto services space for a good portion of the past decade and was seeking an investment opportunity in the carwash space,” said Sigfusson. “When looking at the broader consumer services ecosystem, there are very few business models that have such durable and desirable unit economics as the carwash industry does.”  

Sigfusson continued, “KKR was a relationship-driven culture and always put client’s needs first. I see those same values reflected at Amplify, which was one of the many reasons why I am excited to join and continue to get entrenched with carwash operators.”

Bridging the gap between capital solutions and carwash operations, Amplify Car Wash Advisors helps carwash owners broaden their knowledge of opportunities when it comes to selling or scaling their business.

 Learn more at AmplifyWash.com.

