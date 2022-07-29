Andretti, FRAM® take SRX crown

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — FRAM®, a filtration product manufacturer, congratulates Marco Andretti, whose dramatic finish Saturday in the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series finale at Sharon Speedway propelled him to his first SRX Championship, according to a press release.

FRAM was a partner sponsor of the SRX series for the second consecutive season.

“FRAM is absolutely thrilled to celebrate this historic season with Marco and the No. 98 FRAM car,” said Patrick Reyes, marketing manager for FRAM. “Seeing the FRAM car in victory lane with the trophy is the perfect ending to another adrenaline-fueled season. We’re proud to have partnered with SRX Racing, and we wish Marco a speedy recovery as he celebrates this well-deserved, hard-fought championship season.”

