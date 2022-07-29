 Andretti, FRAM take SRX crown
Andretti, FRAM® take SRX crown

Green Clean to redevelop Virginia Beach site

BendPak announces senior leadership succession plan

Big Dan's Car Wash announces second Florida grand opening this year
Carwash News

Andretti, FRAM® take SRX crown

 

on

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — FRAM®, a filtration product manufacturer, congratulates Marco Andretti, whose dramatic finish Saturday in the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series finale at Sharon Speedway propelled him to his first SRX Championship, according to a press release.

FRAM was a partner sponsor of the SRX series for the second consecutive season.

“FRAM is absolutely thrilled to celebrate this historic season with Marco and the No. 98 FRAM car,” said Patrick Reyes, marketing manager for FRAM. “Seeing the FRAM car in victory lane with the trophy is the perfect ending to another adrenaline-fueled season. We’re proud to have partnered with SRX Racing, and we wish Marco a speedy recovery as he celebrates this well-deserved, hard-fought championship season.”

FRAM provides a full set of filtration products to keep contaminants under control in critical spaces.

