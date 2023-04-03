Arcadian Services: Joey Pichon, business account manager

FLORENCE, Ala. — Arcadian Services LLC, a leading chemical formulating, manufacturing and technology company has announced in a press release the hiring of Joey Pichon as the company’s business account manager.

Pichon will be responsible for key accounts and distributors, driving revenue, contributing to product development and being an integral part of the management team, the release stated.

He joins the team from Driven Brands/Take 5 Car Wash where he was a district manager for the past three years, with direct management responsibility for 12 carwash sites.

His previous experience includes being a regional manager for two regional carwash chains in Alabama and Mississippi as well as being co-owner of Robo’s Car Wash, a very successful tunnel carwash located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Pichon comes to Arcadian with nearly 15 years of experience in the carwash industry, which includes experience in carwash operations, carwash equipment installation and maintenance, chemical application, and marketing and supporting technology solutions.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Joey to our Arcadian team,” Kipp Kofsky, president and CEO of Arcadian Services, said. “Not only will he bring our continued focus on technology and customer relationships to our sales team, but he will also be a great role model for our employees and customers. He will also carry our company focus on chemicals, technology and partnerships.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the Arcadian team,” Pichon said. “Most of my career has been spent in the carwash industry, and using Arcadian Chemistry over the years has made joining Arcadian an easy decision. I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing industry-leading solutions to Arcadian’s current and future customers.”

“We are lucky to have someone of Joey’s background and expertise come on board,” said Michael Gordon, Arcadian’s director of national accounts, “Joey will be a perfect fit for us, as we rapidly grow our business.”