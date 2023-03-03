 Arrow McLaren, Lucas Oil announce multi-year partnership extension - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Arrow McLaren, Lucas Oil announce multi-year partnership extension

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil branding will continue to be represented on all three Arrow McLaren Chevrolets.

By PCD Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — McLaren Racing announced in a press release a multi-year extension to its long-standing partnership with Lucas Oil, continuing as an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Lucas Oil is an Indianapolis-based manufacturer and distributor of high-performance automotive oils and additives.

It has been a partner of the Arrow McLaren team for nearly 20 years, starting its relationship with Sam Schmidt Motorsports in 2004.

With the season opener, 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 3-5, Lucas Oil branding will continue to be represented on all three Arrow McLaren Chevrolets, and on the driver suits of Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and beyond.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Lucas Oil, a long-standing partner that has been with the team for nearly two decades,” Matt Dennington, executive director, partnerships and accelerator, McLaren Racing, said. “Through growth and changes, their support has been integral for our team. We look forward to continuing our journey as we scale up Arrow McLaren’s presence to a three-car entry into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

“Lucas Oil has been a champion of our team for nearly 20 years and through many team changes,” Sam Schmidt, team owner, Arrow McLaren, said. “The relationship with Lucas Oil has been incredibly important for the team; they’ve been an Indy 500 partner for us every year since 2004. A partnership of this length is certainly special, and to think back on how it’s evolved over the years is a testament to their support and the quality we place on the partnerships we have as a team.”

“For nearly two decades, the Arrow McLaren team has relied on our products to perform at the very highest levels of INDYCAR racing, and it’s an honor to extend our partnership as they expand their operation with a third entry for the upcoming season,” Brandon Bernstein, director of partnership marketing, said. “Lucas Oil’s commitment to supplying the very best oils and additives to its race teams is why our relationship with Arrow McLaren has been so successful, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to continue this for the 2023 season and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.lucasoil.com.

