 Atlantic Street Capital invests additional money in ZIPS Car Wash

NEW YORK — The additional $70 million investment supports ZIPS' operating strategy, member experience, leadership team and wash quality.

By Kyle Alexander
NEW YORK — In a press release, Atlantic Street Capital (ASC), a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies through an operationally intensive strategy, announced that it has made an additional $70 million investment to further support the operating strategy, member experience, leadership team and wash quality of its portfolio company, ZIPS Car Wash.

Operating over 270 locations in more than 20 states over the last 20 years, most of ZIPS’ growth story has occurred over the last eight years through strategic acquisition, development and member growth.

“Express only carwash chains are a great place to invest, yet face challenging consumer trends that need to be addressed by ZIPS and the industry at large,” said ASC Managing Partner Andy Wilkins. “This capital is critical for ZIPS’ efforts to think beyond existing industry strategies to accelerate growth, define membership experience and capture retail attention.”

ASC initially invested in ZIPS in 2020 and increased its investment by acquiring additional equity from founding shareholders through a continuation fund in 2022.

Since 2020, the company has acquired new locations, substantially upgraded equipment, simplified monthly membership offerings, improved wash quality and engaged technology to deliver the best consumer experience.

