Atlantic Street Capital acquires Four Seasons Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm founded by Bill Martin and Jeff Pavone, announced the successful acquisition of Four Seasons Car Wash by Atlantic Street Capital, bringing the total number of carwashes sold by the firm to 24 for the month of November, according to a company press release.
Amplify Car Wash Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.
“On the heels of The Car Wash Show™ in Las Vegas, we can sum up the industry in one word, hot,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “With interest in the carwash space at an all-time high and the end of the year fast approaching, we are completing a record number of transactions.”
Four Seasons Car Wash is an express exterior carwash chain with locations in Minnesota and was founded by Nate Pierson in 2010.
“Jeff and his team went above and beyond and addressed my questions quickly,” said Pierson. “They guided us through the selling process and helped us navigate how to find the right buyer with the most favorable terms.”
In addition to the Four Seasons transaction, Amplify Car Wash Advisors provided sell-side advisory services to Busy Bee Car Wash with three locations in the Miami area.
Busy Bee joined Mammoth Holdings in early November.
“Selling our business after 52 years is a big deal and certainly not a decision I took lightly,” said Jim Mulholland, owner of Busy Bee Car Wash. “Turning over our family legacy was an emotional process and I appreciated that the team at Amplify respected that. They helped me understand my options and found the best deal for me.”
Amplify Car Wash Advisors also provided sell-side advisory services to Classy Chassy in the sale of 17 locations in upstate New York to Splash Car Wash, which too closed in early November.
“Our number one goal at Amplify Car Wash Advisors is to help car wash owners understand they have options,” said Pavone. “By using a competitive bid process, we can maximize the value of their chain and ensure our clients are getting the best possible deal, as opposed to selling direct to one buyer. With only one offer, sellers are undoubtedly leaving money on the table.”