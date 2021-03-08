Attempted robbery at carwash turns into gunfight | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LAS VEGAS — According to www.ktnv.com , two men were arrested after attempting to rob a couple at a carwash.

The police report stated Mario Chaidez and his girlfriend, Shalisa Ness, were on their way to McDonald’s when they began arguing and pulled into Jet Car Wash around 3 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2020.

While there, two men approached them and ordered them to exit the vehicle.

After exiting, Chaidez began fighting with one of the men, pulled his gun and began shooting.

According to Ness, one of the men started firing back as he ran away, and she was almost struck in the head by a bullet.

The couple retreated to their truck and drove to a nearby apartment for help, where a friend called 9-1-1.

Police arrived at the carwash and found Jonathan Garcia, who had been shot several times; they took him into custody.

A cellphone had been left at the scene, and police were able to match DNA on the phone to Mark Acfalle, 27, whom they tracked down and arrested on Feb. 26th.

Acfalle told police Garcia promised him drugs if he would help with the robbery, and he also said another man had been involved as the getaway driver.

Acfalle, who is being held at Clark County Detention Center, faces several charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and six others.