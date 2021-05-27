 Auto Magic Professional Car Care launches TruAdvantage System
Auto Magic Professional Car Care launches TruAdvantage System

Carwash News

Auto Magic Professional Car Care launches TruAdvantage System

 

CINCINNATI — Auto Magic announced the release of its newest innovation, the TruAdvantage System, according to a press release.

TruAdvantage features a dilutor system with seven ultra-concentrated detailing solutions that deliver unmatched efficiency, lowers the detailing cost per car and significantly improves detail operations, the release noted.

TruAdvantage eliminates guesswork and provides a consistent showroom finish with its easy-to-use dilution delivery system that provides the right, ready-to-use portion of the product with just the push of a button.

Its ultra-concentrated product set also allows for multiple uses per product, a must-have for high-volume detailing operations faced with the most demanding applications.

It also features an attractive, small footprint, thanks in part to the small concentrates’ bottle sizes.

Shops can now eliminate the need for 55-gallon containers along with the waste, cost and risk associated with bulky chemical handling.

“Professional detailers demand products that perform to grow their business, and Auto Magic is taking auto detailing to the next level with this innovation,” said Raphi Fuchs, vice president and general manager of ITW Evercoat. “We expect the TruAdvantage System to be a gold standard in the industry.”

“TruAdvantage was specifically created with professional auto detailers and multi-site dealerships in mind,” said Scott Morgan, Auto Magic senior product manager. “It’s an easy-to- use alternative to hand-mixing chemicals, helping you to eliminate the guesswork and risk of error associated with dilution ratios.”

TruAdvantage is available from Auto Magic authorized distributors.

For more information or to locate an authorized distributor, visit www.automagic.com

