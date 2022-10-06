 Autobell Car Wash awards 2022 academic scholarships
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Autobell® Car Wash awards 2022 academic scholarships to team members

on

Market Focus: GO Car Wash donates 63,339 trees with One Tree Planted

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings debuts new Whistle Express Car Wash

on

Wage theft violations cost California carwash over $200k
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start? Video
play

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start?

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 131: Carwash Doors Keep the Cold Out

An audio reading of the article "Keeping the cold out" from the Oct. 2022 issue of PC&D.

Wash Talk ep. 130: Exec. Series — Prevost

The national sales manager with Prevost, a compressed air system manufacturer, joins us in the studio.

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Autobell® Car Wash awards 2022 academic scholarships to team members

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the 2022-2023 academic year, Autobell Car Wash awarded scholarships totaling $158,250 to assist with college tuition to 84 team members in the Carolinas, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The recipients were selected for their academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, and civic engagement.

“We’re an employer of choice for so many high school and college students because of our flexible hours that allow students to put education and school activities first,” said Katie Sens, Autobell director of human resources. “Each year, we’re inspired by our young team members’ talent, work ethic and community involvement.”

Since 2001, Autobell Car Wash has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships.

The program is an extension of the carwash company’s values and one reason so many team members work at Autobell throughout their college years.

Advertisement

“The college scholarship I received is just one of the amazing benefits of working at Autobell for the past three years,” stated Izaiah Blizzard, a 19-year-old Autobell assistant manager in Chesapeake, Virginia, and freshman at Tidewater Community College. “My fellow team members and managers at the various stores where I worked in both Virginia and North Carolina make this way more than a job — these are friends and mentors.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Rich’s Car Wash developing four new washes

Carwash News: Market Focus: OPW to exhibit at PEI/NACS Show 2022

Carwash News: Raceway Car Wash acquires WaterWorks Express Wash

Carwash News: New Tidal Wave Auto Spa locations open in South Carolina, North Dakota

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing