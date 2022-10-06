Autobell Car Wash awards 2022 academic scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the 2022-2023 academic year, Autobell Car Wash awarded scholarships totaling $158,250 to assist with college tuition to 84 team members in the Carolinas, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia, according to a press release.

The recipients were selected for their academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, and civic engagement.

“We’re an employer of choice for so many high school and college students because of our flexible hours that allow students to put education and school activities first,” said Katie Sens, Autobell director of human resources. “Each year, we’re inspired by our young team members’ talent, work ethic and community involvement.”

Since 2001, Autobell Car Wash has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships.

The program is an extension of the carwash company’s values and one reason so many team members work at Autobell throughout their college years.