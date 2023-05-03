Autobell Car Wash brings back jingle to celebrate 54 years in business - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash announces the return and refresh of its iconic “People Can Tell When You Autobell” jingle to celebrate the company’s 54th anniversary, the company announced in a press release.

The remixed version taps into the one-of-a-kind clean and convenient experience that Autobell customers have enjoyed since 1969, the release stated.

First launched in the 1980s, the catchy jingle became a recognizable component of the carwash company’s marketing and branding over the ensuing decades as Autobell grew beyond its Charlotte origins.

“The decision to bring back and update the jingle was a way to honor our rich heritage, while celebrating the new generation of loyal customers responsible for Autobell’s growth,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “Our customers have always loved our jingle, and we hope they enjoy the nostalgia coupled with the new spin.”

In the spirit of celebrating, customers can look forward to historical content, a Spotify playlist chronicling music along the 54-year journey, as well as an anniversary sale to kick off the celebration.

From April 24 to May 14, customers will receive $5 off $40 eGift cards when purchasing online.

From May 15 to June 4, customers will receive 20% off ANY eGift card (starting at $20, increments of $10, up to $100).

To listen to the new “People Can Tell When You Autobell” jingle remix, click HERE.

To hear the original version, click HERE for the condensed Autobell jingle.