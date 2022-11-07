Autobell Car Wash offering free washes to Vets on Veterans Day￼ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To honor and thank U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day, AutobellÒ Car Wash will offer all veterans and active-duty service members a free ride-thru exterior carwash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all Autobell locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland on Friday, November 11, according to a company press release.

No coupon, barcode or ID is required. All Autobell locations are open daily and hours vary by location.

“This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”

Visit www.autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.