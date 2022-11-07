 Autobell Car Wash offering free washes to Vets on Veterans Day￼ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Autobell Car Wash offering free washes to Vets on Veterans Day￼

on

Magnolia Wash offers charity deals for vets

on

Splash Car Wash partners with Grace for Vets

on

Market Focus: Tidal Wave Auto Spa raises $350,000 on 14th annual charity day
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Current Digital Issue

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 135: Seasonal carwash concerns

Are you educating your customers on why carwashing is crucial in Autumn?

Wash Talk ep. 134: Meet Car Wash Advisory

The founder of a growing M&A firm discusses his brand.

Wash Talk ep. 133: Meet Apple Growth Partners

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Autobell Car Wash offering free washes to Vets on Veterans Day￼

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To honor and thank U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day, AutobellÒ Car Wash will offer all veterans and active-duty service members a free ride-thru exterior carwash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all Autobell locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland on Friday, November 11, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

No coupon, barcode or ID is required. All Autobell locations are open daily and hours vary by location.
“This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
Visit www.autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: GO Car Wash acquires Superior Car Wash

Carwash News: Vehicle Care RockStars unveiled at AAPEX 2022

Carwash News: NYSCWA Fall membership meeting a success

Carwash News: Spotless Brands continues growth in D.C., Maryland, Virginia area

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing