How Autobell Car Wash is handling coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to www.charlotteobserver.com , in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Autobell Car Wash is temporarily adding a “hospital-grade” disinfectant spray to all interior car cleanings at every one of its 80-plus locations.

The disinfectant is mandatory and will raise prices by $3 in order “to offset associated costs,” President/CEO Chuck Howard posted in an online message to customers, the article continued.

The disinfectant mandate begins on Thursday, March 19th, the article noted.

Once Autobell workers finish the interior cleaning, one will apply the disinfectant to touch areas, such as door handles, the steering wheel, the gear shift and the key fob, the article stated.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18th, Autobell lobbies and restrooms are temporarily closed, the article concluded.

