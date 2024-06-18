Autobell Car Wash customers can help Make-A-Wish fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a press release, Autobell Car Wash customers can help bring hope and joy to the lives of critically ill children while giving their own cars a shine, as the company will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special Wash during that time to the Make-A-Wish Foundation from Monday, June 17, through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

The washes are open daily and hours vary by location.

Customers may also use the Autobell App to purchase a Rain Repellent Special Wash in support of Make-A-Wish.

Each year through donor contributions, partnerships and volunteers, Make-A-Wish grants more than 15,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses, stated the press release.

These life-changing experiences renew hope, lift spirits and bolster strength for the kids and their families, while uniting neighbors, friends and entire communities in making dreams come true.

“At Autobell, we’re committed to bringing hope and happiness to those in need,” expressed Carl Howard, president and chief operating officer. “Through our continued partnership with Make-A-Wish, we aspire to offer these children something truly special to look forward to. Together, our shared focus is on creating meaningful, positive experiences that make a lasting impact.”