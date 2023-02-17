 AutoBrite announces 4 mini-tunnel applications - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

AutoBrite announces 4 mini-tunnel applications

FORT WORTH, Texas — The new applications offer carwash owners an automated, express mini-tunnel carwash with a conveyor belt system within weeks.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas — AutoBrite announced four unique applications for the all-new ModBrite at the Southwest Car Wash Association (SWCA) 2023 Convention and Expo in Fort Worth, Feb. 22-24, 2023.

In a press release, AutoBrite said the company has mastered four easy applications, including a stand-alone modular carwash, a modified for new building construction, an in-bay automatic (IBA) conversion kit and a self-service tunnel addition model.

The modular nature of the ModBrite product line serves multi-purpose installations.

With sides, top and equipment room and STE upgrade, one application use can be its own stand-alone building.

The ModBrite can also be easily configured to fit inside a new construction carwash brick-and-mortar building.

The ModBrite can also be adjusted for an easy IBA conversion fitting within existing walls.

And, the fourth application is adding a tunnel alongside an existing self-service carwash.

So, within weeks (not traditional months of construction) a carwash owner can have an operating, technologically advanced, automated, express mini-tunnel carwash with a conveyor belt system that is optimized for profitability.

“The ModBrite carwash mini-express tunnel system has come at a perfect time for the industry,” stated Lawrence Stovall, president of AutoBrite Company. “The prefabricated flexibility of the carwash system speaks volumes of the engineering, making it one of the best choices on the market for safety, durability, equipment longevity and customer experience.”

Standard features of the ModBrite carwash system include stainless steel construction and an advanced dual 30-inch conveyor belt system that provides longevity of the investment and an awesome customer experience.

Benefits include a 42+ cars per hour throughput and footprints starting as small as 35 feet.

For more information, visit www.autobriteco.com.

