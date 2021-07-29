Autowash celebrates 16th carwash location

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Autowash will be hosting a grand opening on Saturday, July 31st for its newest carwash in the front range and will be giving away free carwashes all day, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

In addition to the free carwashes, the grand opening event will also include free popcorn and drinks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will even include a special live appearance from Otto, the Autowash mascot.

Autowash will also be giving away four tickets to a Colorado Rockies baseball game during the event.

“Washing the car should be a safe, fun experience for the whole family and most importantly, your car should come out looking great,” said Dennis Dreeszen, founder and CEO of Autowash. “Our team is excited to open this new location with our industry-leading soaps and personal touch.”