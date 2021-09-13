 Autowash expands with 3rd location in Fort Collins
Autowash expands with 3rd location in Fort Collins

Carwash News

Autowash expands with 3rd location in Fort Collins

 

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Autowash has opened its 17th carwash location in Colorado, according to a press release.

Autowash now has three locations in Fort Collins after adding the newest location at Spring Creek in the northeastern part of the city.

The new wash is at the intersection of Prospect and Timberline Rds. at 2102 Midpoint Dr.

The Spring Creek location features new setups in the self-serve carwash bays in addition to the new automatic carwash bays, and its unique, easy-to-use membership program lets you wash any car for just $35/month.

Autowash thinks this location will be a big hit with the high-end car owners of Fort Collins as well as the automotive enthusiasts that have come to love the Autowash brand of carwashes.

The company continues to expand into northern Colorado; earlier this year, it opened the Longmont location on Main St.

Autowash’s growth is led by its proprietary membership program combined with custom-modified automatic carwash machines that are completely touch-free and feature an exclusive blend of Autowash soaps.

Learn more at www.autowashco.com.

