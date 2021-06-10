 Autowash and Insiten build AMP carwash platform to boost membership
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Autowash and Insiten build AMP carwash platform to boost membership

on

WhiteWater Express makes acquisition and opens first Michigan location

on

Valley Car Wash and Petersons Car Wash merge

on

Carwash.com opens content submission portal
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News Video
play

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News

Current Digital Issue

June 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

This audio reading of “Self-serve technologies update” discusses new equipment and trends for self-serve carwashes.

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Autowash and Insiten build AMP carwash platform to boost membership

 

on

DENVER — Insiten, a mobile application developer, has teamed up with Autowash, a high-growth carwash company with multiple locations, to create AMP, a 100%-managed, ready-to-go membership platform that can increase carwash revenue by 20%.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

The AMP platform will be officially launched at the 2021 Southwest Car Wash Association Convention & EXPO in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 9–11.

AMP provides carwashes with their own fully-branded mobile app, white-glove customer service, advertising and promotions, and all the support needed to launch a successful membership program.

It is designed to increase sales; create a recurring, dependable revenue stream; eliminate seasonality; build brand loyalty; and engage with customers through ads, promotions, family plans and referrals.

“Our platform is slick and modern, easy to use, highly customizable and guarantees that a business doesn’t become just another carwash on a generic membership platform,” said Insiten CEO Adam Trien. “We’ve already seen tremendous success implementing this platform across all of Autowash’s locations and are excited to bring our success to the broader market.”

Advertisement

AMP components use cutting-edge technology:

  • Themobile carwash app can be used by customers to manage memberships, make payments and redeem carwashes.
  • Theself service admin portal manages app configurations and wash codes, and it allows a view of user usage history.
  • Kiosk integrations allow users to interact with POS systems using barcodes or QR codes, manual codes and near-field communication.
  • On-demand dashboards and reports drill into customers’ behaviors and provide actionable insights.

“When Autowash acquires a new carwash and I institute the AMP membership program, revenue grows by 20% like clockwork,” said Dennis Dreeszen, Autowash founder and CEO. “My team and I are excited to bring our success to the broader market and are with customers every step of the way as they launch and build their AMP membership programs.”

Advertisement

Here’s how it works: A carwash sends AMP its relevant information (branding, locations, POS systems, pricing, existing customers, etc.), then AMP configures a fully-branded app (including mobile app, admin portal, placards and signage, advertisements and advertising strategy), and finally AMP launches the membership platform (app store listing, highly-trained customer service reps, promotions and push notifications).

“All our customer has to do is sit back, relax and watch the business grow,” said Trien.

For more information, visit https://ampmemberships.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Monroe Capital supports formation of Magnolia Wash Holdings

Carwash News: Market Focus: Sonny’s Enterprises announces key organizational change

Carwash News: Mark VII Virtual Summer Carwash Convention announced

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash files for IPO

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing