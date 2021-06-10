Autowash and Insiten build AMP carwash platform to boost membership

DENVER — Insiten, a mobile application developer, has teamed up with Autowash, a high-growth carwash company with multiple locations, to create AMP, a 100%-managed, ready-to-go membership platform that can increase carwash revenue by 20%.

Click Here to Read More

The AMP platform will be officially launched at the 2021 Southwest Car Wash Association Convention & EXPO in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 9–11.

AMP provides carwashes with their own fully-branded mobile app, white-glove customer service, advertising and promotions, and all the support needed to launch a successful membership program.

It is designed to increase sales; create a recurring, dependable revenue stream; eliminate seasonality; build brand loyalty; and engage with customers through ads, promotions, family plans and referrals.

“Our platform is slick and modern, easy to use, highly customizable and guarantees that a business doesn’t become just another carwash on a generic membership platform,” said Insiten CEO Adam Trien. “We’ve already seen tremendous success implementing this platform across all of Autowash’s locations and are excited to bring our success to the broader market.”