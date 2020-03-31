AVW Virtual Trade Show 2020

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Register to attend the AVW virtual show booth, opening April 6th, and see what’s new, according to a press release.

You will be able to see AVW’s product innovations, including:

Full tunnel system

Express detail belt

Fourth-generation belt conveyors

Vacuum system

Tire dressing applicator.

AVW will also have show specials, including:

Up to 50% off equipment and components

Introducing OCTA2 with an innovative new frame design.

You can register today for free and join AVW virtually starting April 6th, the release concluded.