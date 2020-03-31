AVW Virtual Trade Show 2020

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Register to attend the AVW virtual show booth, opening April 6th, and see what’s new, according to a press release.
You will be able to see AVW’s product innovations, including:
- Full tunnel system
- Express detail belt
- Fourth-generation belt conveyors
- Vacuum system
- Tire dressing applicator.
AVW will also have show specials, including:
- Up to 50% off equipment and components
- Introducing OCTA2 with an innovative new frame design.
You can register today for free and join AVW virtually starting April 6th, the release concluded.