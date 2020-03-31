Connect with us
0

Carwash News

AVW Virtual Trade Show 2020

 

on

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Register to attend the AVW virtual show booth, opening April 6th, and see what’s new, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

You will be able to see AVW’s product innovations, including:

  • Full tunnel system
  • Express detail belt
  • Fourth-generation belt conveyors
  • Vacuum system
  • Tire dressing applicator.

AVW will also have show specials, including:

  • Up to 50% off equipment and components
  • Introducing OCTA2 with an innovative new frame design.

You can register today for free and join AVW virtually starting April 6th, the release concluded.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

AVW Virtual Trade Show 2020

on

PECO Carwash Systems’ 2020 show specials

on

Mister Car Wash surpasses 1 million unlimited wash club members

on

Carwashes in North Texas counties confused over differing COVID-19 orders
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Regulating valve

Carwash News: PECO Carwash Systems’ 2020 show specials

Carwash News: AVW Virtual Trade Show 2020

Products: Move to self-pay transactions with a DRB XPT

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash surpasses 1 million unlimited wash club members

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee

Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

Truck runs over, crushes sedan in carwash
Connect