 UNC’s Armando Bacot Shines in ZIPS' Car Wash Convos

RALEIGH, N.C. — The episode gives fans a glimpse into the basketball center’s life off the court as he's interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — ZIPS Car Wash has released its latest video interview in the Car Wash Convos series, according to a press release. This episode features Armando Bacot, University of North Carolina Tar Heel men’s basketball center/power forward.

Bacot’s episode gives fans a glimpse into his life off the court as he’s interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash. Bacot is a UNC senior currently majoring in exercise and sport science, with a focus in sports administration and a minor in business. His host, Kaitlyn Schmidt, is a member of the UNC dance team, Carolina Girls, and working toward a major in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism & Media.

“Partnering with ZIPS Car Wash has been an incredible opportunity — excited for Tar Heel Nation to get to know more about my off-court persona in my episode of Car Wash Convos,” said Bacot.

“Armando’s drive for excellence and determination to succeed in his athletic career are undeniable, and ZIPS selected student-athletes like him to represent our brand because we feel his goals line up with our daily drive to improve and succeed,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re proud to have Armando represent ZIPS and can’t wait for fans to watch his Car Wash Convos™ as the video truly portrays his personality in a unique way,” he added.

Bacot just became UNC’s all-time leading rebounder when he broke the record in the Jan. 21 Tar Heel matchup against NC State. He got his 17th rebound of the game and No. 1,220 of his UNC career, surpassing Tyler Hansbrough for the school rebounding record. He excels off the court as well and was named one of just three men’s basketball players in 2021-22 to the Academic All-ACC team and first-team all-conference.

Additional student-athletes representing University of North Carolina in Car Wash Convos yet to be released this season include Julia Dorsey (soccer, lacrosse) and Austin Greaser (golf). Alyssa Ustby’s video launched last month, and she was the first female student-athlete to be highlighted in the series. Due to ZIPS’ national relationship with LEARFIELD, the company’s LEARFIELD Studios team is ZIPS’ Car Wash Convosvideo production partner. 

