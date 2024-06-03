BAF Industries, PRO® joins Appearance Technology Group

TUSTIN, Calif. — BAF Industries and PRO® announced in a press release it has joined the Appearance Technology Group effective May 3, 2024.

The company also has Hi-Tech Industries, 3D International, P&S Detail Products and RBL Products in its stable of brands.

According to the press release, their distributors have raved about being able to get multiple brands on one order and shipment with one freight minimum.

Adding the PRO® Product Line to that offering with the company’s rich history and legacy as a leading professional brand rounds out that multi-brand offering.

“We are confident that it makes us a more valuable vendor to our distributors and, in turn, makes our distributors more valuable suppliers to professionals worldwide,” said John Bell, vice president of sales at BAF Industries. “This was not an easy decision. However, ATG’s track-record the past two years as a good steward for the 3D brand, and their history of partnering with family-owned businesses really resonated with Michael and myself and the PRO® brand that our family has built. We are confident they will be good partners for us, our employees and our PRO® Distributors.”

BAF Inustries looks forward to partnering with ATG to carry on their founder, Jack Burford, and former owner, Frank Bell’s, legacy and vision.

Like PRO®, both 3D and P&S have many long-time loyal customers with a protected territory, continued the press release.

ATG continued to honor those 3D and P&S partners and protected markets and will do the same with PRO®.

In areas where there are not prior agreements, any ATG customer is eligible to purchase all the brands.