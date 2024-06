In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about BAF Industries and PRO®’s announcement of joining Appearance Technology Group and Sud Stop Car Wash’s first Alabama location.

Also discussed in this video, Russell Speeder’s Car Wash has a grand opening in Connecticut, ZIPS Car Wash celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special partnership, and a highlight of the newest PC&D Wash Talk with Rich DiPaolo.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.