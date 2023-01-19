B+E helps buyer quickly close on $22M worth of carwash assets - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

NEW YORK — B+E, a brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, announced the sale of four carwash assets located in Florida and Texas for $22,051,281, according to a press release.

The brokerage managed all aspects of the buy side transactions for a first-time net lease buyer.

“In less than 90 days, we helped our client identify, secure and close on four outstanding carwash properties to fulfill his bonus depreciation need before the end of 2022. All properties were new 20-year sale-leasebacks and all were located in income-tax free states,” said B+E broker Jim Ceresnak. “In one example, we secured a deal at a cap rate almost 30 basis points higher than an almost identical comp for the same operator in the same market that closed only weeks before our client’s transaction. We fought hard to get the best possible pricing for our client, and ultimately succeeded in achieving his desired outcome.”

B+E was engaged on nearly $100 million in carwash asset sales and listings in 2022 on behalf of both buyers and sellers.