B+E brokers largest carwash portfolio of 2024

NEW YORK — B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, announced in a press release the sale leaseback of four WashU carwash properties for $18,411,962 in Chicagoland.
The properties are located at:
- 8400 S. Cicero Ave., Burbank, Illinois
- 13727 S. Route 59, Plainfield, Illinois
- 780 N. Addison Rd., Villa Park, Illinois
- 360 Lee St., Des Plaines, Illinois
Per CoStar and B+E data, this is the largest portfolio of carwashes sold in the US to date in 2024.
“Carwash tenants like WashU are still very popular among net lease buyers,” said Camille Renshaw, B+E’s CEO. “Often Q1 is slower for this property type, but our marketing process was robust, attracting multiple buyers and [demanding] a competitive bid process.”
The buyer is Essential Properties Realty Trust, and the seller is WashU Carwash.
Camille Renshaw and Scott Scurich led the B+E team on the deal.