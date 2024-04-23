 B+E brokers largest carwash portfolio of 2024

NEW YORK — The over $18 million transaction of four WashU car wash properties in Chicagoland was bought by Essential Properties Realty Trust.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
NEW YORK — B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, announced in a press release the sale leaseback of four WashU carwash properties for $18,411,962 in Chicagoland. 

The properties are located at:

  • 8400 S. Cicero Ave., Burbank, Illinois
  • 13727 S. Route 59, Plainfield, Illinois
  • 780 N. Addison Rd., Villa Park, Illinois
  • 360 Lee St., Des Plaines, Illinois

Per CoStar and B+E data, this is the largest portfolio of carwashes sold in the US to date in 2024.

“Carwash tenants like WashU are still very popular among net lease buyers,” said Camille Renshaw, B+E’s CEO. “Often Q1 is slower for this property type, but our marketing process was robust, attracting multiple buyers and [demanding] a competitive bid process.”

The buyer is Essential Properties Realty Trust, and the seller is WashU Carwash. 

Camille Renshaw and Scott Scurich led the B+E team on the deal.

Carwash News

Whistle Express Car Wash acquires Rainforest Car Wash locations

CLEVELAND — Five new and rebranded locations will more than double the fast-growing Whistle Express Car Wash chain.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
CLEVELAND — Whistle Express Car Wash announced in a press release it is more than doubling its portfolio in the Cleveland-Akron market with the acquisition and rebranding of five Rainforest Car Wash locations.

The five new locations, strategically situated across the Cleveland-Akron area and surrounding neighborhoods, will not only enhance accessibility, but also elevate the standards of service and value.

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center wins three awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Awards are from two of South Florida’s largest publications, The Palm Beach Post and South Florida Business Journal.

By Kyle Alexander
Express Wash Concepts hosts inaugural Washy Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Washy Awards recognized exceptional sites and team member contributions, as well as long term service anniversaries.

By Kyle Alexander
Soapy Joe’s to celebrate ninth Soapy Joe’s Day

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s celebration also includes sign-ups for free Magic Joe carwashes and trying to break a world record.

By Kyle Alexander
International Carwash Association welcomes Ben Higgs

WHEATON, Ill. — Higgs brings extensive experience from the auto dealer market to enhance the renowned LEAD carwash manager training program.

By Kyle Alexander
D&S Car Wash Supply acquires WashCard Systems

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — WashCard develops payment hardware and software technology for the carwash sector, including tap-based payment methods.

By Kyle Alexander
Spark Car Wash Mount Holly hosts ribbon cutting with mayor

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Mayor Chris Banks celebrated the opening of the new Spark Car Wash in the Mount Holly/Lumberton, New Jersey area. 

By Kyle Alexander
ScrubaDub, Cradles to Crayons help kids’ shoe needs

BOSTON — The program aims to provide proper footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations.

By Kyle Alexander
Car Wash Convos™ highlights University of Tennessee softball star

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In this episode, Kiki Milloy shares how her parents inspired her competitive spirit on the field.

By Kyle Alexander
