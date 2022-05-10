Belanger debuts new product brand at The Car Wash Show™

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — Belanger, a product brand of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, announced in a press release plans to unveil its new “Legend By Belanger™” Tunnel Wash Series product brand at The Car Wash Show™ 2022.

Belanger, and its products, can be found at Booth #1623 on May 9-11 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Legend By Belanger brand pays homage to Belanger’s more than 50-year history as an innovator and creative trendsetter in the tunnel wash space.

Legend By Belanger builds on Belanger’s status as the first company to develop a soft-touch tunnel wash system and draws on its decades of engineering know-how and experience to continue to develop vehicle wash innovations that no other company can match, the press release noted.

This drive and commitment has helped Belanger redefine the tunnel wash industry, with the company’s 150-plus U.S. patents as evidence of this commitment to innovation.