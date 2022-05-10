 Belanger debuts new product brand at The Car Wash Show™
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Belanger debuts new product brand at The Car Wash Show™

on

International Drying Corporation offers new product sale

on

Tommy's Express leadership educates trade show attendees about technology, innovation

on

New Suds tool evaluates potential carwash sites￼
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Mark VII factory highlights Video
play

Mark VII factory highlights

Mark VII customer testimonial Video
play

Mark VII customer testimonial

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a growing car and truck wash in Canada.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.

Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders

Past guests from our Leading Women in Carwash series give their insights on leadership.

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

An article reading of the March 2022 cover story, this episode features real estate and design insights from two market leaders.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Belanger debuts new product brand at The Car Wash Show™

 

on

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — Belanger, a product brand of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, announced in a press release plans to unveil its new “Legend By Belanger™” Tunnel Wash Series product brand at The Car Wash Show™ 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Belanger, and its products, can be found at Booth #1623 on May 9-11 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Legend By Belanger brand pays homage to Belanger’s more than 50-year history as an innovator and creative trendsetter in the tunnel wash space.

Legend By Belanger builds on Belanger’s status as the first company to develop a soft-touch tunnel wash system and draws on its decades of engineering know-how and experience to continue to develop vehicle wash innovations that no other company can match, the press release noted.

This drive and commitment has helped Belanger redefine the tunnel wash industry, with the company’s 150-plus U.S. patents as evidence of this commitment to innovation.

Advertisement

“The Legend By Belanger product brand pays tribute to the more than 50 years that Belanger has been one of the vehicle wash industry’s most trusted and revered name in tunnel wash excellence,” said Warren Day, vice president and general manager of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. “Attendees at The Car Wash Show will be getting a first look at some of the new equipment innovations that we will be launching later this year and we are eager to receive some initial feedback from our long-time customers and channel partners.”

In addition to introducing Legend By Belanger, the following established Belanger technologies will be on display at The Car Wash Show:

SpinRite Car Wash System

SpinRite creates a wash experience that alleviates the anxieties that can be caused by high speeds and loud noises during the wash process.

Advertisement

It does this through the use of ShineMitt wash media that rotates at one-third the speed of traditional fast-spinning wash wheels.

Operationally, the ShineMitt wash media’s “fingertips” gently grab the vehicle surface and lift dirt and contaminants away from the vehicle’s surface, resulting in a tangibly cleaner vehicle after one wash and a noticeably shinier vehicle after repeated washes.

FreeStyler® Soft-Touch Wash System

The FreeStyler soft-touch wash system has been built from the top down to produce an alluring experience.

Through its ClearBay® design, the FreeStyler attracts drivers with an open, airy and pleasant wash bay.

In place of floor-mounted rollovers that can be intimidating to drivers, the FreeStyler features an overhead gantry design that opens up the wash bay for a quicker loading process.

Advertisement

Once the vehicle is positioned in the bay, a five-brush soft-touch wash system that is outfitted with closed-cell foam wash media delivers a thorough, gentle and quiet clean with little chance for damage to occur to vehicle components like antennas, mirrors and door handles.

From an ownership perspective, the FreeStyler is powered by variable-frequency drive motors that offer soft starts for enhanced equipment life and reduced peak energy costs, leading to a more robust ROI.

Kondor® Touchless In-Bay Automatic Wash System

The Kondor® offers a touchless option for new and existing bays alike. 

The KL1 (1-Arm) offers smooth one-arm operation, while the KL2 (2-Arm) further increases navigational certainty and allows simultaneous chemical application and rinsing.

Innovations include a less intrusive, compact carriage head and installation options for a variety of bay sizes.

The Auto-Resetting Breakaway Arms reset themselves in all four directions.

Every Kondor includes essential solution delivery injectors – including two presoaks and a wax application.

Other application options include Triple Foam, Spot-Free Rinse, additional waxes and bug spray.

All Belanger wash systems can be integrated with vehicle wash entry, management and control technology from fellow OPW VWS product brand Innovative Control Systems®.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: The Speedwash Victor Valley portfolio sold to Mister Car Wash

Carwash News: Sonny’s unveils top innovations at The Car Wash Show

Carwash News: Retention express, Amplify Car Wash Advisors create Amplify Ventures

Carwash News: PDQ to exhibit in-bay automatic technologies at The Car Wash Show™

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing