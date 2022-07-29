BendPak announces senior leadership succession plan

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — BendPak, Inc., a global manufacturer and marketer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products, announced changes to its executive team effective August 3, according to a press release.

President Don Henthorn, who has led the company since establishing it in 1965, will take on a more limited role in its daily operations as chairman emeritus.

Jeff Kritzer will be promoted from executive vice president to succeed Henthorn as president and CEO.

At the same time, Rudy Diaz will step up from vice president of information technology to executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO).

Jim Fornear moves from financial controller to chief financial officer (CFO).

Rounding out the leadership team, Javier Arias continues in the critical role of vice president of operations.

Henthorn will be active in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition of leadership and will serve as a business mentor who will share his experience and wisdom.