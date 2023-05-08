Go ‘Big Bash’ before you go home tonight

LAS VEGAS — When all the education and demos are wrapped up on the show floor today, the fun will just be getting started.

International Carwash Association (ICA) is once again emphasizing networking off the show floor and outside of meeting rooms.

Attendees will have plenty of opportunities to meet up with peers while visiting The Car Wash Show™ 2023 in Las Vegas.

ICA hosts its Big Bash, sponsored by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT on Level 3 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As noted on www.thecarwashshow.com, “You’ll get three hours of open bar and food items plus all the entertainment you could need with arcade games, a live band, and a grand prize game you won’t want to miss!”