 Big Dan’s Car Wash acquires Sud Stop

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Big Dan’s Car Wash acquires Sud Stop

BRADENTON, Fla. — The site is closed for renovations and rebranding and plans to reopen on July 27.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BRADENTON, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced in a press release the recent acquisition of Sud Stop Car Wash on SR 70 in Bradenton, Florida.

Related Articles

The site is closed for renovations and rebranding and plans to reopen on July 27.

Currently, Big Dans has two locations open in Bradenton, one under construction slated to open in mid-October and three in development in Bradenton/Manatee County.

“The acquisition of Sud Stop further strengthens our foothold in the Bradenton community. With multiple locations strategically placed on major thoroughfares, this acquisition fits perfectly into our existing and future plans for this market,” stated Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

According to company officials, existing Sud Stop members can continue using their membership at any Big Dan location during the renovation period.

When the site reopens on July 27, they will offer free washes through Aug. 12.

In addition to free washes, any new unlimited carwash membership will only be $5 a month for the first two months for a limited time.

“The convenient location, large lot and spacious vacuum court fit well with the company’s promise to provide an exceptional customer experience. We not only provide unmatched wash quality, but our customer-centric approach is the cornerstone of our business,” said Christopher Walton, operating partner.

An exterior express carwash, Big Dans is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It offers customers numerous free amenities, including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air to clean out tight spaces, glass and interior cleaner, mat washing stations, mat beaters, and a self-prep station as you enter the site.

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

This location proudly supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County.

“Like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, we at Big Dan’s believe every kid deserves a great future. Playing a small part in making that happen is important to everyone on our team,” noted Jarrett Shadday, chairman of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.

The company currently has 13 sites open, will open five by the end of 2023, and currently has nine under construction.

The corporate office, located in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.

For information about the unlimited wash club packages, fleet plans and employment opportunities, visit www.bigdanscarwash.com.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Summit Wash Holdings announces acquisitions; CWA advises Waters Car Wash

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The initial platform was formed with multiple acquisitions and consists of 37 carwash sites across the Northeast, Florida and Nebraska markets.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings, a new private equity-backed entrant into the carwash industry, announced in a press release its express carwash platform and partnership with New Mountain Capital.

The initial platform was formed with the acquisitions of Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, Waters Car Wash and Squeeky’s Car Wash and consists of 37 carwash sites across the Northeast, Florida and Nebraska markets.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Summit Wash Holdings announces strategic partnership, CEO appointment

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In addition to the foundational acquisitions already completed, Summit has added eight sites to its platform through single-site transactions.

By PCD Staff
Woman arrested after stealing vehicle being cleaned at California carwash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police said the suspect drove past the officers who were at the carwash taking the initial report.

By PCD Staff
crime at carwash
OPW introduces updated wrap around model

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — The QuickFire SureShot model includes the DynaTrigger Sizer that enables the system to “fire” across the rear of the vehicle for taillight-to-taillight coverage.

By PCD Staff
Pearl Brookpark Car Wash finds home in Rainforest

CLEVELAND — Rainforest Car Wash opens its sixth location at the old Pearl Brookpark Car Wash.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Turbo Tint opens new franchise in Louisiana

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The store features two automotive tint bays, one paint protection bay and a customer lounge.

By PCD Staff
George Lugo and sons
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens New Blue Sky Express in Panama City 

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The new site is the second location of its kind to open in Panama City and the 19th active carwash in Florida.

By PCD Staff
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The new site is the second location of its kind to open in Panama City and the 19th active carwash in Florida.
Inaugural Take 5 Takeover raises $1,800 for children’s hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company reported the event received overwhelming support from the local community, who rallied behind the cause.

By PCD Staff
El Car Wash acquires 2 Southern Palms locations

MIAMI — El Car Wash and Southern Palms will merge their unlimited membership programs, allowing current and future members to have access to all El Car Wash locations.

By PCD Staff
Palm Beach County