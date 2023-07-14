Big Dan’s Car Wash acquires Sud Stop

BRADENTON, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced in a press release the recent acquisition of Sud Stop Car Wash on SR 70 in Bradenton, Florida.

The site is closed for renovations and rebranding and plans to reopen on July 27.

Currently, Big Dans has two locations open in Bradenton, one under construction slated to open in mid-October and three in development in Bradenton/Manatee County.

“The acquisition of Sud Stop further strengthens our foothold in the Bradenton community. With multiple locations strategically placed on major thoroughfares, this acquisition fits perfectly into our existing and future plans for this market,” stated Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

According to company officials, existing Sud Stop members can continue using their membership at any Big Dan location during the renovation period.

When the site reopens on July 27, they will offer free washes through Aug. 12.

In addition to free washes, any new unlimited carwash membership will only be $5 a month for the first two months for a limited time.

“The convenient location, large lot and spacious vacuum court fit well with the company’s promise to provide an exceptional customer experience. We not only provide unmatched wash quality, but our customer-centric approach is the cornerstone of our business,” said Christopher Walton, operating partner.

An exterior express carwash, Big Dans is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It offers customers numerous free amenities, including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air to clean out tight spaces, glass and interior cleaner, mat washing stations, mat beaters, and a self-prep station as you enter the site.

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

This location proudly supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County.

“Like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, we at Big Dan’s believe every kid deserves a great future. Playing a small part in making that happen is important to everyone on our team,” noted Jarrett Shadday, chairman of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.

The company currently has 13 sites open, will open five by the end of 2023, and currently has nine under construction.

The corporate office, located in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.

For information about the unlimited wash club packages, fleet plans and employment opportunities, visit www.bigdanscarwash.com.