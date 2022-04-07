Big Dan’s Car Wash announces acquisition of Pronto Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the further expansion of its footprint in the greater Tampa, Florida, area with the acquisition of Pronto Car Wash in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a press release.
On April 6, the company received a special exemption approval to convert the former carwash, detailing center and express lube to a premium express carwash.
“Pronto has been a staple of St. Petersburg since 1958 and we look forward to being a fixture in downtown for another 64 years. Their last day of operation will be April 12. The site will undergo extensive renovations and reopen under the Big Dan’s Car Wash brand this fall,” stated Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.
In addition to a facelift, the site will include a 140-ft. tunnel with all new, state-of-the-art wash equipment and three pay stations.
The preexisting oil change center and self-serve carwash bay will be torn down to provide space for the free vacuum court, which will include 27 vacuum spaces and loads of free amenities. Demolition and renovations are expected to start in June 2022.
Big Dan’s has 12 new sites slated to open before year-end across the Southeast and eight of the 12 sites opening are in Florida.
In February, the company announced the acquisition of Buddy’s Car Wash in Tampa and Pinellas Park.
The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.
The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.
That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean cars better and faster, numerous free amenities and a competitively priced unlimited wash club program.
In October, the company announced that it had secured $100 million to launch phase one of its expansion.
The corporate office, located in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.