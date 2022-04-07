Big Dan’s Car Wash announces acquisition of Pronto Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the further expansion of its footprint in the greater Tampa, Florida, area with the acquisition of Pronto Car Wash in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

On April 6, the company received a special exemption approval to convert the former carwash, detailing center and express lube to a premium express carwash.

“Pronto has been a staple of St. Petersburg since 1958 and we look forward to being a fixture in downtown for another 64 years. Their last day of operation will be April 12. The site will undergo extensive renovations and reopen under the Big Dan’s Car Wash brand this fall,” stated Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

In addition to a facelift, the site will include a 140-ft. tunnel with all new, state-of-the-art wash equipment and three pay stations.

The preexisting oil change center and self-serve carwash bay will be torn down to provide space for the free vacuum court, which will include 27 vacuum spaces and loads of free amenities. Demolition and renovations are expected to start in June 2022.