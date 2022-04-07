 Big Dan’s Car Wash announces acquisition of Pronto Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces acquisition of Pronto Car Wash

on

Flagship Carwash acquires two Virginia washes

on

Mister Car Wash opens Florida location

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings announces opening of The Wave Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Ohio-based chain Blue Sky Car Wash is this week's featured Wash of the Week.

Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe’s

Our first Wash of the Week feature is Soapy Joe's, an express chain based in San Diego, California.

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 107: Leading Women in Carwash — Anne Mauler

The VP of marketing for San Diego-based Soapy Joe's Car Wash joins us to discuss the chain's success.

Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett

Amplify Car Wash Advisors' VP of business development provides insights on how she has been successful as a leading woman in carwash.

Wash Talk ep. 105: Leading Women in Carwash — Carrie North

ICA's VP of Partnership gives advice to women entering the carwash industry along with information about The Car Wash Show™ 2022.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces acquisition of Pronto Car Wash

 

on

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the further expansion of its footprint in the greater Tampa, Florida, area with the acquisition of Pronto Car Wash in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

On April 6, the company received a special exemption approval to convert the former carwash, detailing center and express lube to a premium express carwash.

“Pronto has been a staple of St. Petersburg since 1958 and we look forward to being a fixture in downtown for another 64 years. Their last day of operation will be April 12. The site will undergo extensive renovations and reopen under the Big Dan’s Car Wash brand this fall,” stated Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

In addition to a facelift, the site will include a 140-ft. tunnel with all new, state-of-the-art wash equipment and three pay stations.

The preexisting oil change center and self-serve carwash bay will be torn down to provide space for the free vacuum court, which will include 27 vacuum spaces and loads of free amenities. Demolition and renovations are expected to start in June 2022.

Advertisement

Big Dan’s has 12 new sites slated to open before year-end across the Southeast and eight of the 12 sites opening are in Florida.

In February, the company announced the acquisition of Buddy’s Car Wash in Tampa and Pinellas Park.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.

That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean cars better and faster, numerous free amenities and a competitively priced unlimited wash club program.

Advertisement

In October, the company announced that it had secured $100 million to launch phase one of its expansion.

The corporate office, located in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires Fire Station Express

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces VP of franchise development

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Midwest expansion

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash launches member portal

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing