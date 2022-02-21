Big Dan’s Car Wash announces acquisition of two Tampa area locations

TAMPA, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced the acquisition of two Buddy’s Car Washes in the greater Tampa area, according to a press release.
Both locations have been temporarily closed for renovations and are undergoing rebranding that includes all new state-of-the-art tunnel and vacuum equipment.
They will open later this spring once they have been fully integrated into the Big Dan’s brand.
“We are very excited about this strategic acquisition which is allowing us to accelerate our footprint in the greater Tampa area. This will bring us to eight locations in the Tampa market slated to open this year,” stated Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.
Florida is a key component of Big Dan’s strategic growth plan, and the company plans to announce additional acquisitions and new store developments in the coming months.
The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.
The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.
That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean vehicles better and faster, numerous free amenities and a competitively priced unlimited wash club program.
In October, the company announced that it had secured $100 million to launch phase one of its expansion.
The corporate office, located in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.